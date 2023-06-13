List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Michelin Announces $100M Investment in Kansas Agriculture Plant

    Tue June 13, 2023 - National Edition
    Michelin


    Michelin, a leader in sustainability and innovation, announced its plan to invest more than $100 million into its Junction City, Kan., operations over the next five years to increase production capacity of tracks for agricultural equipment.

    "At Michelin, we are proud to partner with our customers who are meeting the challenge of feeding the world more efficiently while protecting the environment," said Alexis Garcin, president and CEO of Michelin North America Inc. "This investment in agricultural tracks capacity is further evidence of our commitment to bring Michelin's all-sustainable strategy to life in North America, positioning the company as a leader in this fast-growing market segment and creating careers that will benefit 200 families in the community."

    The investment, part of Michelin's global growth strategy, will increase the output of Camso agricultural rubber tracks to better respond to market evolution. This includes both aftermarket and original equipment customers.

    Camso, a brand under the Michelin Group, specializes in off-road tires, rubber tracks and systems for material handling, construction, agriculture and powersports industries. Camso products are designed to meet the unique mobility needs of each application in the off-highway vehicle market.

    Growing With Customers

    "As a leader in the beyond road segment, this investment is additional proof of our commitment to partner with our customers," said Erick Bellefleur, Sr. VP of the global Beyond Road business line. "With this investment, we'll not only be able to meet a growing need in the agriculture market, but we will also continue to add to our workforce in Kansas where our teams are eager to meet tomorrow's challenges and serve our customers who are also our neighbors."

    Kansas is home to three Michelin manufacturing plants, specializing in agricultural rubber tracks and wheels. These products are designed to meet unique mobility needs of agricultural applications in the off-highway market. Through steady investment in the area, the company has increased production and the number of people employed in the state.

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    UPDATE: Collapse of Overpass in Philadelphia Likely to Shut Down I-95 for Several Months

    VIDEO: NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars Unveil Design for Proposed Stadium; Cost Could Hit $1.4B

    Palfinger Opens North American HQ Outside Chicago

    Peer Executive Groups Names 2023 Equipment Rental Top Gun Winners

    Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Signs New Construction Project Safety Rules

    John Deere Recognized as One of Most Community-Minded Companies in United States in 2023

    Terex Utilities Names Eric Kluver VP, General Manager

    Walsh Group Sets Girders for Seattle Connection Point



     

    Read more about...

    Agriculture Kansas Michelin






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA