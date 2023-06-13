Michelin, a leader in sustainability and innovation, announced its plan to invest more than $100 million into its Junction City, Kan., operations over the next five years to increase production capacity of tracks for agricultural equipment.

"At Michelin, we are proud to partner with our customers who are meeting the challenge of feeding the world more efficiently while protecting the environment," said Alexis Garcin, president and CEO of Michelin North America Inc. "This investment in agricultural tracks capacity is further evidence of our commitment to bring Michelin's all-sustainable strategy to life in North America, positioning the company as a leader in this fast-growing market segment and creating careers that will benefit 200 families in the community."

The investment, part of Michelin's global growth strategy, will increase the output of Camso agricultural rubber tracks to better respond to market evolution. This includes both aftermarket and original equipment customers.

Camso, a brand under the Michelin Group, specializes in off-road tires, rubber tracks and systems for material handling, construction, agriculture and powersports industries. Camso products are designed to meet the unique mobility needs of each application in the off-highway vehicle market.

Growing With Customers

"As a leader in the beyond road segment, this investment is additional proof of our commitment to partner with our customers," said Erick Bellefleur, Sr. VP of the global Beyond Road business line. "With this investment, we'll not only be able to meet a growing need in the agriculture market, but we will also continue to add to our workforce in Kansas where our teams are eager to meet tomorrow's challenges and serve our customers who are also our neighbors."

Kansas is home to three Michelin manufacturing plants, specializing in agricultural rubber tracks and wheels. These products are designed to meet unique mobility needs of agricultural applications in the off-highway market. Through steady investment in the area, the company has increased production and the number of people employed in the state.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories