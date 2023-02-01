List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
ConExpo
Buyer's Guides
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association Welcomes Industry to Annual Conference, Trade Show

Wed February 01, 2023 - Midwest Edition #3
CEG


Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association (MITA) held its annual conference and trade show Jan. 18 to 19 at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mount Pleasant, Mich. The event was attended by management personnel from Michigan's leading companies involved with construction and development of the state's roads and bridges, site work, utilities and railroad infrastructure.

The conference featured educational sessions, MDOT presentations, association award ceremonies and roundtable discussions. Subjects included equipment management and technologies, financial and risk management, safety practices and Michigan infrastructure updates and programs.

The Annual Conference offered attendees an opportunity to meet and talk with representatives of Michigan's equipment, product and service providers at the event trade show. During session breaks a strolling lunch, sponsored by Guy Hurley Insurance and Surety Services, was provided.

While attendees were held to a tight schedule throughout the day, an opportunity to relax and network was made available with evening entertainment including a DBE cocktail reception sponsored by AIS/CRC on the opening day; an industry reception sponsored by Michigan CAT; and an Alta Equipment Company after reception gathering to close out the event on the second day. Alta Equipment Company also sponsored the conference president's dinner and breakfast.

About MITA

With a membership of more than 500 companies, Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association represents the state's construction industry including road and bridge, sewer and water, utility, railroad, excavation and specialty construction.

For more information, visit thinkmita.org. CEG

Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13

(L-R): Alex Vasquez of Ajax Paving Industries; MDOT’s Colin Forbes; and Matt Payne, also of Ajax Paving Industries, are presented with a work zone safety award. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Pro-Tec Equipment’s Fred Schuessler, Josh Post and Rob Coppens spoke with attendees about the company’s trench shoring equipment. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Fishbeck’s Chris Linsley and Al Rhodes Jr.; Dave Huff of Rieth-Riley Construction Company; and MDOT’s Tanya Pawlukiewicz were presented with work zone safety awards. (CEG photo)
Josh Buchanan (L) and Wes Holt welcome attendees to discuss Caterpillar equipment at the Michigan CAT booth. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Maverick Environmental Equipment’s Fred Makinen and Matt Smith discussed the dealership’s lineup of material processing equipment with Payne and Dolan’s Luke Gordon and Paul Johnson.(CEG photo)
Ritchie Bros.’ Tim Keane (L) and Christian DeBlois shared information about the company’s schedule of upcoming auctions at the conference. (CEG photo)
A full contingent of Alta Equipment Company representatives was on hand at the conference to meet with attendees. (L-R) are Nick Cantu, Brian Gillette, Ron O’Rourke, Travis Colwell and Chuck Detzler. (CEG photo)
Vince Voetberg (L) and Dustin Soerens of Walter Peyton Power Equipment discussed crane equipment with attendees at the show. (CEG photo)
McCann Industries’ James Maioho (L) and Steve Jousma were on hand with the company’s line of Case equipment. (CEG photo)
(L-R): AIS Construction Equipment’s Mike Detzler, Justin Kowal and Frank Pytlowany caught up with customers at the conference. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Mersino Dewatering’s Trevor Pass, Brent Becker, Dominic Mersino, Nate Sadler and Amanda Haseker showed the company’s line of dewatering pumps.(CEG photo)
(L-R): Co-located with Michigan CAT, MacAllister Rentals’ Greg Mott, Nick Langenderfer, Andy Coston, Jarot Karcher and Brent Vanderveen spoke with attendees about the companies’ line of Caterpillar machines for sale and rent. (CEG photo)
Rod Austin (L) and Matt Holmer of Efficiency Production talked about trench safety at the show. (CEG photo)




Today's top stories

Crews Make Upgrades to Highway 10 in Anoka, Minn.

Twenty Tips From Veteran ConExpo-Con/AGG Attendees

Benefits of Ground Penetrating Radar Technology in Paving

Ulliman Schutte Works to Improve Water Reclamation Facility in Ohio

Demolition Begins On D.C. Pavilion to Make Way for Bezos Learning Center

John Deere Introduces New P-Tier Articulated Dump Trucks

JCB Reveals Time, Energy, Money Saving Innovations at ARA Show 2023

Missouri's Gov. Parson Calls for $860M to Widen I-70



 

Read more about...

Events Michigan Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association (MITA)






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA