Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association (MITA) held its annual conference and trade show Jan. 18 to 19 at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mount Pleasant, Mich. The event was attended by management personnel from Michigan's leading companies involved with construction and development of the state's roads and bridges, site work, utilities and railroad infrastructure.

The conference featured educational sessions, MDOT presentations, association award ceremonies and roundtable discussions. Subjects included equipment management and technologies, financial and risk management, safety practices and Michigan infrastructure updates and programs.

The Annual Conference offered attendees an opportunity to meet and talk with representatives of Michigan's equipment, product and service providers at the event trade show. During session breaks a strolling lunch, sponsored by Guy Hurley Insurance and Surety Services, was provided.

While attendees were held to a tight schedule throughout the day, an opportunity to relax and network was made available with evening entertainment including a DBE cocktail reception sponsored by AIS/CRC on the opening day; an industry reception sponsored by Michigan CAT; and an Alta Equipment Company after reception gathering to close out the event on the second day. Alta Equipment Company also sponsored the conference president's dinner and breakfast.

About MITA

With a membership of more than 500 companies, Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association represents the state's construction industry including road and bridge, sewer and water, utility, railroad, excavation and specialty construction.

For more information, visit thinkmita.org. CEG

