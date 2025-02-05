Micron Technology plans a $75M parking garage as part of $15B expansion in Boise, Idaho.The new facility will total 903,301 sq. ft, with space for 2,813 vehicles. The expansion issubsidized by CHIPS and Science Act, creating 6,500 jobs and advancing plans for onshoring DRAM production.

Micron Technology plans to build one of Idaho's largest parking garages as part of its $15-billion site expansion in Boise, boisedev.comreported.

The city of Boise granted a $75-million building permit for a southwest campus parking garage, which is the fourth most valuable permit it issued in 2024, according to BoiseDev research. Only two other Micron projects and the new Element/AC Hotel building in downtown Boise are larger.

The garage will be four stories tall and total 903,301 sq. ft, boisedev.com reported. Each deck will cover about 5 acres. There will be space for about 2,813 vehicles. A separate garage on the campus' northwest quadrant will include space for 753 cars more.

In comparison, the eight-story Boise Plaza Parking Garage at 12th and Jefferson streets in Boise is approximately a quarter of the size of the new Micron facility, with just 276,775 sq. ft. It holds about 950 cars, according to boisedev.com.

Multiple construction projects are under way on the Micron campus at 8000 S. Federal Way. In 2024, permits were issued for the new fabrication structure (valued at $707 million), new support building ($101 million), the structural foundation for a probe building ($67.4 million) and more, boisedev.com reported.

Micron previously announced it would spend $15 billion to expand in Boise for additional research and development function, along with some manufacturing capacity in a project continuing through the end of the decade.

The expansion is subsidized by U.S. taxpayers through the CHIPS and Science Act and Idaho taxpayers through 2022 legislation, according to boisedev.com.

The U.S. Department of Commerce and Micron Technology have signed a non-binding preliminary memorandum of terms (PMT) to provide up to approximately $6.14 billion in direct funding under the CHIPS and Science Act to boost U.S. competitiveness in leading-edge memory semiconductor production. The proposed funding would support the construction of two leading-edge Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DRAM) fabs, one of which would be in built in Boise.

The proposed funding would unlock a $25 billion investment in a DRAM fab in Idaho, which will be co-located with Micron's R&D facilities in Boise and create approximately 6,500 facility and construction jobs. Together, these investments would advance the company's plans to onshore approximately 40 percent of its DRAM chip production over the next two decades.

In Idaho, the plan is to develop a high-volume manufacturing (HVM) fab, with approximately 600,000 sq. ft. of cleanroom space focused on the production of leading-edge DRAM chips. The fab would be co-located with the company's R&D facility to improve efficiency across its R&D and manufacturing operations, reducing lags in technology transfer and cutting time-to-market for its memory products.

