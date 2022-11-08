Mid Country Machinery threw a party to celebrate the company's 25th year in business. More than 500 guests attended the festivities, held at the company's Fort Dodge, Iowa, facility on Oct. 20.

Vendor representatives from JLG, Bell, Sany, BOMAG, Kobelco, Hitachi, Leica, Sidump'r, Etnyre and more were present, and food was provided by Amigos of Fort Dodge.

In addition, guests entered a drawing for various door prizes. Winners of the grand prize drawings for a brand new 2022 SANY SY35 mini-excavator were Nate Galles of Jensen Builders of Fort Dodge, Iowa, and Quality Communications of Dennison, Iowa.

Mid Country Machinery's story began in 1997, when Bud PeCoy and Lucas Peed realized there was a need for used heavy equipment in Iowa. Their enterprise has grown to include four locations in Iowa: Des Moines, Fort Dodge, Sioux City and Waterloo; and one location in Syracuse, N.Y.

"When we started, we never looked back," said PeCoy, speaking on behalf of the company's founding executive team. "There were predictions that we would be broke in the first year of business, but that just motivated me. I never looked back."

PeCoy credits his business partners — co-founder Lucas Peed and longtime partners Mark Swedlund and Bob Conaway — with helping to grow the company from a used equipment outlet to a five-location dealership.

Mid Country is an authorized dealer of ASV, Bell, Bergmann, BOMAG, Etnyre, Terex Fuchs, Gehl, Hitachi, JLG, Kobelco, Link-Belt, Magni, Manitou, RSS, Sakai, SANY, Sideump'r, Skytrak and Yanmar.

PeCoy attributes the company's success to his team and to customer service.

"One thing that we as a team have in agreement is to not slow down and to make sure we remain focused on our customers first, to try to give them the best and easiest experience possible," he said. "We truly value our relationship and without them we have nothing. We fully intend on taking Mid Country Machinery to a higher level." CEG

