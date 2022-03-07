Mike Pettus

Company Wrench recently named Mike Pettus as a territory sales manager to serve the central Florida region. He will rent and sell Company Wrench's full line of Kobelco excavators, LaBounty attachments, Fuchs materials handlers, C.W. Machine Worx dust suppression machines, and Screen Machine crushers and screeners.

Pettus brings more than 25 years of experience selling heavy equipment to his new position at Company Wrench.

Pettus started his career in the heavy equipment industry in a parts department before quickly transitioning into sales. He has formed lasting relationships with customers while working to overcome unique challenges on their job sites. Over the course of his career, Pettus learned customers value equipment productivity and service over almost everything else, the company said.

"Mike's extensive experience will be a great asset for us in our Lakeland territory," Cam Gabbard, president of Company Wrench, said. "Our Lakeland branch has proudly served Florida for more than a decade. We believe Mike can help us build on our prior success. He understands the importance of addressing customers' needs quickly and efficiently, which is essential to providing the ‘Cutting Edge of Customer Service.'"

For more information, call Pettus at 386/414-4067, email [email protected] or visit www.companywrench.com.

