Mike Swanston Officially Retires From Swanston Equipment

Tue September 29, 2020 - Midwest Edition #20
Swanston Equipment




William Michael Swanston III (aka Mike/Swanny) has retired after more than 40 years at Swanston Equipment Company in Fargo, N.D. Swanston has been running the company as the third-generation owner and has decided to hand the reigns over to the fourth generation — his daughter, Molly Swanston, and the leadership team — effective Sept. 18, 2020.

Swanston Equipment opened its doors in 1930 as a Nash Auto Dealer and over the last 90 years the company has continued to grow, evolve and meet the needs of the everchanging market. Mike has grown Swanston Equipment into a three-location dealership. In addition to Fargo, Swanston has facilities in Minot, N.D., and Fergus Falls, Minn.

Swanston is known for being one of the nation's leading Bobcat Equipment dealers. It also specializes in the road building and maintenance industries by working with manufacturers such as Etnyre Manufacturing, Volvo Construction Equipment, GOMACO, Broce Manufacturing and many more.

Mike leaves the company in great hands, as the team has been preparing for this through its succession planning process over the past three years. CEG

(L-R): Judd Graham, senior regional president of Bremer Bank; Paul Diederich, president of Industrial Builders Inc.; Mike Swanston, retired owner of Swanston Equipment; and Bill Burke, president of Excavating Inc., celebrates the milestone.
(L-R) are Mason Persons, Bobcat sales specialist of Swanston Equipment; Mike Swanston, Swanston Equipment; Tim Krahn, district sales manager of Bobcat Company; and Chad Tatum, Bobcat sales specialist of Swanston Equipment.
Molly Swanston, fourth-generation owner of Swanston Equipment, is ready to take the reins from her father, Mike.
Friends and customers turn out to wish Mike Swanston a happy retirement.
Three generations — William Swanston Sr. (L), William Swanston Jr. (R), and William Swanston III break ground on a new facility in 1955.
“The Mayor of Second Avenue” announces its move to the new building on Oct. 7, 1956.
Mike Swanston retires after more than 40 years.
Business News Employee News North Dakota Swanston Equipment Company