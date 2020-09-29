Mike Swanston Officially Retires From Swanston Equipment

William Michael Swanston III (aka Mike/Swanny) has retired after more than 40 years at Swanston Equipment Company in Fargo, N.D. Swanston has been running the company as the third-generation owner and has decided to hand the reigns over to the fourth generation — his daughter, Molly Swanston, and the leadership team — effective Sept. 18, 2020.

Swanston Equipment opened its doors in 1930 as a Nash Auto Dealer and over the last 90 years the company has continued to grow, evolve and meet the needs of the everchanging market. Mike has grown Swanston Equipment into a three-location dealership. In addition to Fargo, Swanston has facilities in Minot, N.D., and Fergus Falls, Minn.

Swanston is known for being one of the nation's leading Bobcat Equipment dealers. It also specializes in the road building and maintenance industries by working with manufacturers such as Etnyre Manufacturing, Volvo Construction Equipment, GOMACO, Broce Manufacturing and many more.

Mike leaves the company in great hands, as the team has been preparing for this through its succession planning process over the past three years.