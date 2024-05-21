List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Miller-Bradford & Risberg Hosts Aggregate Days in Hatley, Wisconsin

    Tue May 21, 2024 - Midwest Edition #11
    Katherine Petrik – CEG Editorial Assistant


    Miller-Bradford & Risberg (MBR) held its Aggregate Days April 24 to 25 at Mitch King & Sons Gravel and Trucking in Hatley, Wis. The event was well attended.

    Customers were invited to see equipment in action from Sandvik, Edge, Case and Kobelco, including track units (impact crushers, jaw crushers, screeners, scalpers, stackers, trommel screen and shredders); a wheeled cone crusher; and support units (excavators and wheel loaders).

    Multiple stations were set up with demonstrations that included processing hard rock, recycled concrete, sand, gravel, soil and trees, and various stations were set up to simulate an average job site.

    Representatives of the manufacturers were on hand, along with Miller-Bradford staff to demonstrate the machines and answer any questions.

    Equipment used for the demonstrations included:

    • Sandvik Q1353 HSI impact crusher
    • Sandvik DP1500 rock drill
    • Sandvik QA452 screen
    • Sandvik QJ341+ jaw crusher
    • Edge VS420 shredder
    • Edge TRT 516 mobile trommel screen
    • Edge TS100 conveyor
    • Edge TS80 conveyor
    • Case CX245D excavator
    • Case 821G wheel loader
    • Case 921G wheel loader
    • Case 1121G wheel loader
    • Kobelco SK380SR excavator
    • Werk-Brau bucket, coupler and thumb

    Mitch King, owner of Mitch King & Sons Gravel and Trucking, is a customer of MBR. The company owns four pits in a 5-mi. radius. The demonstrations were held on the company's home pit, which is more than 120 acres and has the company's repair shop and offices.

    "I'm very happy with my relationship with Miller-Bradford," said King. "They've always treated me well. I've dealt with several salespeople over the years, and as they retire and we have a new representative, the new one is as good as the old one. The salespeople and the service people are there when we need them, and that is why we continue to keep the relationship we have with Miller-Bradford."

    For more information, visit miller-bradford.com. CEG

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

    The Edge TS100 conveyor is designed to operate at maximum capacity by freeing up excavators and wheel loaders to continually load, rather than create stockpiles. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Tyler Tyznik of Miller-Bradford &?Risberg; Nathan Thiel of Wolosek Landscaping; and Roger Lee of Wolosek Landscaping, at Miller-Bradford & Risberg’s Aggregate Demo Days. (CEG photo)
    A Case 821G wheel loader dumps material. (CEG photo)
    Customers were able to view the Edge TRT 516 trommel screen in action. (CEG photo)
    A Kobelco SK350 excavator loads material into a Sandvik QJ341+ jaw crusher. (CEG photo)
    A Sandvik DX700 rock drill was on hand for demonstrations at MBR’s Aggregate Days in Hatley, Wis. (CEG photo)
    The Edge TRT 516 mobile trommel screen is designed for mid- to large-scale operations. (CEG photo)
    The two-day event was held at the Mitch King & Sons Gravel & Trucking pit in Hatley, Wis. (CEG photo)
    Mike Soley Sr. (L), chairman of the board of Miller-Bradford &?Risberg, and Neil Detra, product manager of wheel loaders and compact loaders of Case Construction, were on hand to demonstrate the machines and answer customer questions. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Dan Soley, vice president sales and marketing of Miller-Bradford &?Risberg; Jeremy King of Mitch King & Sons Gravel and Trucking; and John Pacl of A. Lindberg and Sons Inc. of Ishpeming, Mich., with an Edge VS420 being loaded by a Case CX245D excavator with a Werk Brau bucket, coupler and thumb. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Kyle Ehley of Walbec Group; Barry Murphy, area manager of the Americas of Sandvik; John Ryan of Sandvik; and John Haen, Miller-Bradford &?Risberg territory manager, were ready for the demonstrations. (CEG photo)
    With this Case 821G wheel loader are Neil Detra (L) product manager of Case Construction, and Mitch King, owner of Mitch King and Sons Gravel and Trucking, the plant where the demonstration is being is held in Hatley Wis. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Bill Neuens of Bill Neuens Enterprises; Kevin Potter, territory manager of Miller-Bradford &?Risberg; Kurt Martin and Rob Waliczek, both of Bill Neuens Enterprises. (CEG photo)
    Watching the demonstration of this Sandvik Q1353HSI impact crusher (L-R) are Dan Soley, vice president of sales and marketing of Miller-Bradford &?Risberg; and Shane Czarnezki, A.J. Ovyn and Jordan Ovyn, all of Ovyn Trucking and Excavating in Withee, Wis. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Jay Albert of Payne and Dolan; Randy Ciolkosz of Miller-Bradford &?Risberg; and Lane Devereaux of Miller-Bradford &?Risberg talked about what this Sandvik DP1500 rock drill can do. (CEG photo)
    A Kobelco SK380SR loads rocks into the Sandvik Q1353 HSI impact crusher. (CEG photo)




