Miller-Bradford & Risberg (MBR) held its Aggregate Days April 24 to 25 at Mitch King & Sons Gravel and Trucking in Hatley, Wis. The event was well attended.

Customers were invited to see equipment in action from Sandvik, Edge, Case and Kobelco, including track units (impact crushers, jaw crushers, screeners, scalpers, stackers, trommel screen and shredders); a wheeled cone crusher; and support units (excavators and wheel loaders).

Multiple stations were set up with demonstrations that included processing hard rock, recycled concrete, sand, gravel, soil and trees, and various stations were set up to simulate an average job site.

Representatives of the manufacturers were on hand, along with Miller-Bradford staff to demonstrate the machines and answer any questions.

Equipment used for the demonstrations included:

Sandvik Q1353 HSI impact crusher

Sandvik DP1500 rock drill

Sandvik QA452 screen

Sandvik QJ341+ jaw crusher

Edge VS420 shredder

Edge TRT 516 mobile trommel screen

Edge TS100 conveyor

Edge TS80 conveyor

Case CX245D excavator

Case 821G wheel loader

Case 921G wheel loader

Case 1121G wheel loader

Kobelco SK380SR excavator

Werk-Brau bucket, coupler and thumb

Mitch King, owner of Mitch King & Sons Gravel and Trucking, is a customer of MBR. The company owns four pits in a 5-mi. radius. The demonstrations were held on the company's home pit, which is more than 120 acres and has the company's repair shop and offices.

"I'm very happy with my relationship with Miller-Bradford," said King. "They've always treated me well. I've dealt with several salespeople over the years, and as they retire and we have a new representative, the new one is as good as the old one. The salespeople and the service people are there when we need them, and that is why we continue to keep the relationship we have with Miller-Bradford."

For more information, visit miller-bradford.com. CEG

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

