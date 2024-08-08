List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Milton Rents Eyes Three New Locations, Growth in 2024

    Family-owned Milton CAT expands with Milton Rents, offering Caterpillar machine rentals and top-tier equipment. Plans for three new locations in 2024 signal commitment to growth and enhanced accessibility for customers. Dedication to serving customers with one team approach and diverse rental options.

    Thu August 08, 2024 - Northeast Edition #17
    Milton CAT


    Milton Rents has expanded into central New York by acquiring four new locations, and recently opening a fifth in Syracuse (seen here).
    Photo courtesy of Milton Rents
    Milton Rents has expanded into central New York by acquiring four new locations, and recently opening a fifth in Syracuse (seen here).
    Milton CAT takes pride in being family-owned and operated for more than 70 years, earning the trust of customers in the construction, power generation and transportation industries in New England and upstate New York. And, according to the company, it is committed to "treating every customer like a member of its own family, offering superior service and contributing to local communities."

    Photo courtesy of Milton Rents

    To enhance the experience for its customers, Milton CAT unveiled a new facet of its business in 2018: Milton Rents.

    Milton Rents was established to provide customers with exclusive access to Caterpillar machine rentals along with other top-tier equipment and greater flexibility. Whether undertaking short-term projects, experiencing spikes in business, or seeking to explore different equipment capabilities, Milton Rents aims to be a responsive and customer-centric partner within each customer's industry, the company said.

    Establishing its position in the market, Milton Rents has opened locations throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. The company has also expanded into central New York by acquiring four new locations, formerly the Duke Company, which, in addition to equipment rentals, will also serve as one-stop destinations for building materials and construction tools.

    In addition to the four new locations in New York, Milton Rents has ambitious plans for three new locations in 2024 and substantial growth in the coming years. This expansion not only signifies a commitment to geographical growth, the company said, but also emphasizes Milton Rents' dedication to enhancing accessibility for customers across its territory.

    The company added that as the exclusive CAT equipment supplier in New England and central New York, "Milton Rents and Milton CAT aim to provide ease and peace of mind for customers by minimizing the number of moving pieces involved in completing a job. Whether the need is to rent large or small, long-term or short-term, or even to eventually purchase frequently rented pieces, having one supplier for all their needs assures customers that every option is easily possible."

    "Our teams are meshing to the point where we are not two separate teams, sales vs. rents, but one team, with one goal – serving our customer, every single time," said Tim Chatfield, sales manager of Milton Rents New York.

    Photo courtesy of Milton Rents

    The rental and sales teams aren't just on the front lines of their respective storefronts; they also visit job sites, keep lines of communication open and help customers overcome challenges. The team at Milton Rents understands construction and equipment and uses that expertise to cater to the specific needs of each customer, he added.

    "Our team understands not just the equipment we rent, but job sites as a whole, how they operate and what each type of machine or small piece of equipment needs to do on that site," said Marc Bruno, director of rental services, New England, "and how and when they need to work together to complete the tasks at hand."

    Moreover, Milton Rents provides a diverse range of rental equipment, tools, building materials and construction options, empowering customers to optimize equipment utilization, control costs and navigate project timelines with greater agility.

    "Milton Rents aims to benefit its customers." The company said. "Our diversification showcases our adaptability and solidifies our position not only as a premier equipment rental house but also as a trusted partner in the success of its customers' endeavors, no matter what the job requires."




