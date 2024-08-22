List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Milton Rents Opens Spacious New 26,700-Sq.-Ft. Facility in Syracuse

    Milton Rents opens a new 26,700-sq.-ft. facility in Syracuse, NY, offering Caterpillar products for equipment rental. The full-service business provides various tools, building materials, and construction options under one roof, aiming to streamline services for customers. The company emphasizes reliable and up-to-date equipment, reflecting their commitment to customer satisfaction. Milton Rents has been expanding across New York State and New England in recent years.

    Thu August 22, 2024 - Northeast Edition #18
    CEG


    Milton Rents recently opened a new 26,700-sq.-ft. facility on 8 acres at 336 Ainsley Drive in Syracuse, N.Y.

    As a full-service equipment rental business, Milton Rents exclusively offers Caterpillar products with competitive pricing and outstanding service, according to the company. In addition to Caterpillar earthmoving equipment, Milton Rents also offers a wide assortment of aerial equipment, an extensive selection of tools and power equipment and a diverse selection of building materials and construction options, which allow customers to handle their earthmoving, tooling and materials needs all under one roof.

    "Our objective is to offer customers a unique rental experience," said Tim Chatfield, sales manager of Milton Rents New York. "Milton Cat and Milton Rents are working together to provide ease and peace of mind for our customers by minimizing the number of pieces involved in completing a job. Each company's teams are working together with one goal in mind: serving our customers and their needs first every single time. At all of our Milton Rents facilities we pride ourselves on offering new or nearly new, low-hour machines that our customers can absolutely rely on."

    Over the past few years, Milton Rents has been aggressively expanding with locations across New York State and New England. For more information about these locations, visit www.miltonrents.com. CEG

    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15

    Milton Rents’ new facility at 336 Ainsley Drive in Syracuse, N.Y. (Milton Rents photo)
    Milton Rents now offers custom hydraulic hose manufacturing and repair. (CEG photo)
    With Milton Rents’ fully equipped shop, every machine is thoroughly serviced and inspected before going back out on rent. (CEG photo)
    Milton Rents’ spacious showroom includes every construction tool imaginable. (Milton Rents photo)
    No transportation headaches … Milton Rents delivers. (Milton Rents photo)
    Milton Rents has a machine or tool to meet every job site challenge imaginable. (Milton Rents photo)
    Milton Rents offers a wide assortment of hand power tools from Makita and other market leading manufacturers. (CEG photo)
    Milton Rents product offerings expand well beyond earthmoving and aerial equipment; the company also is a one-stop shop for concrete and masonry products. (CEG photo)
    Honda portable generators and pumps are available for sale and rent. (CEG photo)
    Tim Chatfield, rental sales manager of Milton Rents New York locations, takes pride in the nearly new or brand-new fleet of rental equipment offered at every Milton Rents location in New York. (CEG photo)
    New scissor lifts from respected manufacturers, including Skyjack and JLG, are available for short-term and long-term rentals. (CEG photo)
    Milton Rents has an extensive inventory of building materials, including everything from concrete mortar to straw wattles. (CEG photo)
    Milton Rents’ Syracuse facility includes an eco-friendly wash bay that treats contaminated water, allowing every rental to go out with a like-new shine. (CEG photo)
    Every piece of Caterpillar equipment in the fleet is late-model and low-hours. (CEG photo)
    Portable generators from 3,500 watts to 150 KVA are ready to power up job sites. (CEG photo)




    Read more about...

