Milton Rents recently opened a new 26,700-sq.-ft. facility on 8 acres at 336 Ainsley Drive in Syracuse, N.Y.

As a full-service equipment rental business, Milton Rents exclusively offers Caterpillar products with competitive pricing and outstanding service, according to the company. In addition to Caterpillar earthmoving equipment, Milton Rents also offers a wide assortment of aerial equipment, an extensive selection of tools and power equipment and a diverse selection of building materials and construction options, which allow customers to handle their earthmoving, tooling and materials needs all under one roof.

"Our objective is to offer customers a unique rental experience," said Tim Chatfield, sales manager of Milton Rents New York. "Milton Cat and Milton Rents are working together to provide ease and peace of mind for our customers by minimizing the number of pieces involved in completing a job. Each company's teams are working together with one goal in mind: serving our customers and their needs first every single time. At all of our Milton Rents facilities we pride ourselves on offering new or nearly new, low-hour machines that our customers can absolutely rely on."

Over the past few years, Milton Rents has been aggressively expanding with locations across New York State and New England. For more information about these locations, visit www.miltonrents.com. CEG

