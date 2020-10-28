--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Minnesota Legislature Passes Historical $1.8B Public Construction Bill

Wed October 28, 2020 - Midwest Edition #22
AGC of Minnesota




The Minnesota Legislature passed a historic $1.87 billion public construction (bonding) bill on Oct. 14. This investment provides certainty for communities across the state and the construction industry as it navigates the current economic and health difficulties.

The bill passed in the legislature's fifth special session on a strong bipartisan vote of 100 to 34 in the House and 64 to 3 in the Senate. Transportation received significant funding with more than $300 million in trunk highway bonding; $170 million for local road projects; $84 million for state road construction; and $110 million for rail grade separations.

The Public Facilities Authority, which helps local governments construct facilities for clean water, drinking water and transportation infrastructure projects, received $269 million. The bill allocates $175 million to higher education institutions. The bill also contains tax code changes to conform to section 179 of the federal code and supplemental appropriations.

AGC of Minnesota collaborated with dozens of other organizations — labor, local government, business, engineers, architects, contractors, transit systems, rail advocates, environmental groups and other community organizations — urging the state to invest in needed infrastructure improvements, support the construction industry and bolster the economy.

Collectively, AGC members and its partners made thousands of contacts to elected officials over the course of this year.



