List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Minnesota Preps for Winter With Maintenance Expo

Wed October 26, 2022 - Midwest Edition #22
CEG


Public works employees were in St. Cloud, Minn., Oct. 5 to 6 at the city's public works facility for the Fall Maintenance Expo. The expo is an opportunity for city, county and state maintenance and transportation employees to gather ahead of the winter season to learn about the latest in winter equipment.

Organizer Kaitlyn Heid said the expo is an annual showcase for suppliers.

"This is our 27th year running. We showcase indoor and outdoor vendors, and it gives a place for the city, counties, state and township employees to come have continuing education and walk around and enjoy the show."

Heid estimates that 1,600 attendees per day attended the two-day show at the Public Works Building in St. Cloud.

The Minnesota Fall Maintenance Expo was founded in 1995 and was originally held at the Aldrich Arena in Maplewood, then moved to the Anoka County Fairgrounds before its latest move to the city of St. Cloud's Public Works facility. With space for up to 60 indoor and 90 outdoor vendors, classroom settings and a "Roadeo" and Skid Steer Competition, the site provides educational sessions as well as a presentation of the latest equipment and technology available.

The 2022 Skid Steer competition winners are:

  • Oct. 5: Patrick Ely of the city of Mankato, Minn., with a time of 1:56 and a total score of 100 points.
  • Oct. 6: Chad Dunkley of Mille Lacs Band, Minn., with a time of 1:48 and a total score of 100 points.

For more information, visit mnfallexpo.com. CEG

Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13
Photo: 1/13

(L-R): Adele Harris, marketing manager of Iron Valley Equipment, St. Cloud, Minn.; Daniel Gilliland, business development manager of Camion Systems; Keith Larson of HYVA, Elk Grove, Ill.; and Richie Garrin, inventory manager of Iron Valley Equipment, displayed a Camion T-Series Ice Master 2,500-gal. system and a HYVA T-49-236-5 hook lift with a 49,000-lb. capacity. (CEG photo)
Andy Bethel, government sales manager of Titan Machinery, Shakopee, Minn., with the combo unit Case 521G wheel loader with a massive Arctic Plow system. (CEG photo)
The course is set for the competition. (CEG photo)
Ziegler CAT of Shakopee, Minn., had plenty of equipment with lots of interested show attendees. (CEG photo)
(L-R): David Forsmark, regional sales manager of Western Products; John Orzechowski of Aspen Equipment’s municipal sales; Mark Lundeen, outside sales of Aspen Equipment; and Jason Mayberry, representative of Palfinger, were busy at Aspen Equipment’s booth. (CEG photo)
The Ruffridge Johnson crew of Centerville, Minn., (L-R): Nick Ender, outside sales; Mark Westergaard, sales; Doug McDonald, sales; and Mark Bjoralt, sales, with their Huber Maintainer M-850-E road grade. (CEG photo)
Greg Donovan (L), sales and marketing manager, and Kayleah Stephan, administrative assistant of Kage Innovations of Osceola, Wis., brought the tradeshow trailer to the expo. They also brought the Kage Snow Dozer System blades and the Snowstorm and Snowfire plow systems. Kage offers innovative products for the snow removal industry. (CEG photo)
Riley Ness of Lano Equipment in Anoka, Minn., had a huge display area with the company’s extensive Kubota and Bobcat equipment lines. Lano also offers versatile attachments like this CMP grapple with 360-degree radius and pivot. Lano Equipment has metro locations in Anoka, Shakopee and Loretto, Minn. (CEG photo)
Nathan Uphus, sales manager of Felling Trailers, Sauk Centre, Minn., had trailers in multiple dealer booths, like this FT-14 tilt bed equipment trailer. (CEG photo)
John Braunshausen (L), government sales of Diamond Mowers, Sioux Falls, S.D., and Paul Schreurs, product representative of Minnesota Equipment in Rogers, Minn., presented this John Deere 5115M utility tractor with a 75-in. side and 102-in. rear twin flail rotary mower system. (CEG photo)
Swanston Equipment, Fergus Falls, Minn., had plenty of great equipment on hand like this popular Cimline M2 230-gal. crack sealing machine from Plymouth Industries, Plymouth, Minn. (L-R) are Mike Mullen, sales representative of Swanston Equipment; Ben Thielbar, Plymouth Industries’ director of Cimline sales; and Shawn Suess, Swanston heavy equipment sales. (CEG photo)
Trenchers Plus of Burnsville, Minn., had an RC Mower remote-control unit for steep slope mowing areas. “Its low center of gravity and remote-control operation makes hard-to-reach, steep slope banks accessible,” said Monty Wolf, Trenchers Plus salesman. (CEG photo)
Great weather and strong attendance made for another successful Fall Maintenance Expo. (CEG photo)




Today's top stories

HCEA Wraps Up 2022 Show

Finding New Revenue Streams for Dealers: F&I Opportunity

Crews Pave Last Unpaved Section of Mount Washington Auto Road

Wraps Come Off Hydrogen Refueller as JCB Unveils Industry First

Get Smarter About Electric Construction Equipment

Epiroc to Acquire U.S. Manufacturer of Excavator Attachments

New Doosan Portable Power 20kVA to 50kVAGenerators

New $18M Art Center in Waterville, Maine, Being Readied for Dec. 17 Debut



 

Read more about...

Events Minnesota Snow Equipment






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA