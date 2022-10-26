Public works employees were in St. Cloud, Minn., Oct. 5 to 6 at the city's public works facility for the Fall Maintenance Expo. The expo is an opportunity for city, county and state maintenance and transportation employees to gather ahead of the winter season to learn about the latest in winter equipment.

Organizer Kaitlyn Heid said the expo is an annual showcase for suppliers.

"This is our 27th year running. We showcase indoor and outdoor vendors, and it gives a place for the city, counties, state and township employees to come have continuing education and walk around and enjoy the show."

Heid estimates that 1,600 attendees per day attended the two-day show at the Public Works Building in St. Cloud.

The Minnesota Fall Maintenance Expo was founded in 1995 and was originally held at the Aldrich Arena in Maplewood, then moved to the Anoka County Fairgrounds before its latest move to the city of St. Cloud's Public Works facility. With space for up to 60 indoor and 90 outdoor vendors, classroom settings and a "Roadeo" and Skid Steer Competition, the site provides educational sessions as well as a presentation of the latest equipment and technology available.

The 2022 Skid Steer competition winners are:

Oct. 5: Patrick Ely of the city of Mankato, Minn., with a time of 1:56 and a total score of 100 points.

Oct. 6: Chad Dunkley of Mille Lacs Band, Minn., with a time of 1:48 and a total score of 100 points.

For more information, visit mnfallexpo.com. CEG

