Minnesota Provides More Than $315M to Improve Roads

Wed March 01, 2023 - Midwest Edition #5
Office of Gov. Tim Walz


Gov. Tim Walz signed into law legislation to unlock $315.5 million in federally appropriated funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) to improve Minnesota's roads on Feb. 7. The funding provided in Chapter 6 HF 26 will be used for state road construction and improvement on Minnesota's trunk highway system.

"By investing in Minnesota's transportation system, we strengthen our communities, economy and work force," said Walz. "I am grateful to the Legislature for working quickly to pass legislation that will improve our state infrastructure, create jobs and directly improve the lives of Minnesotans across the state."

The $315.5 million to improve Minnesota's roads was allocated to Minnesota in 2022 under the IIJA. Because a transportation bill did not pass last session, MnDOT did not receive the budget authority to spend these federally allocated dollars. This bill, passed unanimously by the House and Senate, gives MnDOT the authority to use the IIJA funds for construction projects across the state.




