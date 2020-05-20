Minnich Manufacturing Adds Ebbert to Network

Ebbert Company offers sales and service of Minnich concrete vibrators to customers in Southern Calif., Ariz., Nev. and N.M.

Minnich Manufacturing, a leading manufacturer of concrete dowel pin drills, concrete vibrators and vibrator monitoring systems, has added Ebbert Company to its dealer network to expand distribution in the Western U.S.

Headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif., Ebbert Company offers sales and service of Minnich concrete vibrators to customers in Southern Calif., Ariz., Nev. and N.M. Ebbert handles the Minnich Stinger flex shaft concrete vibrator, back pack vibrator and high cycle vibrator lines.

Ebbert Company has been selling concrete vibrators for more than 50 years. The third-generation family-owned business is dedicated to serving customers in the construction, industrial, safety and rental industries.

"We are excited to partner with Ebbert Company in the Western U.S.," said Todd Jurjevic, president/chief sales officer (CSO) for Minnich Manufacturing. "Like Ebbert, we're a third-generation family-owned company committed to service. It's a perfect fit."

For more information on Ebbert Company, visit www.ebbertco.com, complete the website's contact form or call 800-322-3787.

For more information on Minnich, visit www.minnich-mfg.com or call 419-903-0010.

About Minnich Manufacturing

Since 1968, Minnich Manufacturing has operated with the mission of producing high-quality products that are safe and cost effective for concrete and utility contractors. Minnich Manufacturing is an industry leader in the production of dowel pin drills, concrete paving vibrators, vibrator monitoring systems, and custom-made special application drills. Based in Mansfield, Ohio, Minnich Manufacturing offers optimum service and technical support through a global network of distributors. To learn more about the extensive line of drills, vibrators and monitoring systems, visit www.minnich-mfg.com.