Missouri Highways, Transportation Commission OKs FY 2023-2027 STIP

Wed July 20, 2022 - Midwest Edition #15
Missouri Department of Transportation


The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission on July 6 approved the FY 2023-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which lists transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2027.

The STIP makes available $10 billion of federal and state revenues for all modes of transportation over the next five years, making it the state's largest program. This includes $100 million from the Governor's Rural Route program, which will address low volume roads in FY 2023. Of the remaining $9.9 billion, the STIP details $7.65 billion in road and bridge construction contractor awards, averaging approximately $1.5 billion each year over each of the next five years.

"Just a few years ago, our 2016 STIP made available a fraction of this program with only $2.6 billion," said Patrick McKenna, MoDOT director. "The new STIP — our largest to date — is quite an achievement that has taken the collective efforts of policymakers, state leaders and the leadership of the commission, which has held firm on the need for resources to do the projects our citizens expect us to do. By working with planning partners across the state and listening to the needs of the communities we serve, we've made these plans to take care of this massive system."

The program details a focus on preventive maintenance improvements to Missouri's nearly 34,000 mi. of roads and 10,400 bridges. The draft STIP was released in May for public review, and MoDOT received 317 comments.

The STIP also includes detailed project information for non-highway modes of transportation and a section detailing planned operations and maintenance activities for the next three years. This additional information is provided to allow Missourians to more easily see how their transportation funding is invested. The final STIP is available online at modot.org/statewide-transportation-improvement-program-stip

For more information, visit modot.org.




