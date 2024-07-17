List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Missouri Officials Break Ground On Historic Improve I-70 Project in Columbia

    Missouri breaks ground on Improve I-70 project to expand I-70 to 6 lanes from Columbia to Kingdom City. $405 million contract to add lanes, improve interchanges, as part of $2.8 billion budget to upgrade 200 mi. of I-70. Construction starts July 2024, completing in 2027. Governor Parson and State Senator Hough praise the project for boosting infrastructure, jobs, and Missouri's future growth.

    Wed July 17, 2024 - Midwest Edition #15
    Office of Gov. Mike Parson


    Gov. Parson joined federal, state and local elected officials along with members of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission and its design-build contractor team to break ground on Project #1: Columbia to Kingdom City.
    Photo courtesy of Office of Gov. Mike Parson
    Gov. Parson joined federal, state and local elected officials along with members of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission and its design-build contractor team to break ground on Project #1: Columbia to Kingdom City.
    Gov. Parson joined federal, state and local elected officials along with members of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission and its design-build contractor team to break ground on Project #1: Columbia to Kingdom City.   (Photo courtesy of Office of Gov. Mike Parson) Gov. Mike Parson kicked off the first project within Missouri's Improve I-70 Program with an official groundbreaking ceremony in Columbia June 13.   (Photo courtesy of Office of Gov. Mike Parson)

    Gov. Mike Parson kicked off the first project within Missouri's Improve I-70 Program with an official groundbreaking ceremony in Columbia June 13. Parson joined federal, state and local elected officials along with members of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission and its design-build contractor team to break ground on Project #1: Columbia to Kingdom City.

    "Today's groundbreaking is a momentous occasion not only because we're kicking off our historic Improve I-70 project, but it's a culmination of the bold infrastructure initiatives we've prioritized since day one," Parson said. "I-70 is one of Missouri's oldest and most vital corridors. The safety and economic prosperity of Missourians depend on an interstate that grows along with the state and nation. Expanding I-70 to six lanes has been talked about in Jefferson City for decades, but our administration, in working with Senator Lincoln Hough and the General Assembly, is taking action and getting it done. We could not be more proud that the work we're commemorating here today will continue serving Missourians for generations to come."

    Photo courtesy of Office of Gov. Mike Parson

    "Today's I-70 groundbreaking kicks off a historic, once-in-a-generation investment that will benefit Missouri businesses, commuters and tourists alike for decades to come," Sen. Lincoln Hough, Missouri Senate appropriations chair, said. "I was happy to lead this project's development in the General Assembly and work with Governor Parson to lead the nation in large scale infrastructure development. Expanding I-70 to six lanes has been needed for decades. It has been talked about for decades. Today, decades of talk turns to action. This project is pro-infrastructure, pro-business, pro-jobs, and, above all, pro-Missouri. We thank Governor Parson for being a leader in strengthening Missouri's infrastructure as we look forward to continuing the strong foundation he has built on behalf of all Missourians."

    Missouri's FY2024 budget from the General Assembly, signed into law by Parson, provides $2.8 billion in general revenue for the costs to build a third lane in each direction on nearly 200 mi. of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville. This first project, Improve I-70: Columbia to Kingdom City, is a $405 million fixed-cost contract that will add an additional lane to I-70 in each direction between U.S. Route 63 in Columbia and Route 54 in Kingdom City. The project also incorporates $123 million in previously programmed MoDOT projects to improve the I-70 interchanges at both Route 63 and Route 54.

    "Thank you to the Governor and the General Assembly for their support in of this generational investment of I-70 for Missouri's future," said Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission Chairman W. Dustin Boatwright. "Today's event in Columbia is just the first step to transform I-70 across the state. While we celebrate today, we are actively working on the next bid package, and we look forward completion of the entire I-70 corridor by late 2030."

    The planned improvements for Project#1: Columbia to Kingdom City from the design-build contractor Millstone Weber and its designer Jacobs Inc. also include new concrete pavement on all three lanes of I-70 in each direction of the project. Additionally, throughout construction two lanes of travel will be available in both directions of I-70 during peak hours. Construction of this project is set to begin in July 2024 with an anticipated completion in late 2027.

    For more information, visit modot.org.




