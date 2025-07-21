Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Hosts Make-A-Wish Beach Party

    Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas hosted a beach-themed party for Make-A-Wish child Christian, whose dream of a Disney Cruise came true. The event brought together employees, Make-A-Wish representatives, and Christian's family for a day of fun activities and celebration. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is proud to support Make-A-Wish and give back to the community.

    Mon July 21, 2025 - West Edition #15
    Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas


    Christian and his family enjoy the Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana event in his honor.
    Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas photo
    Christian and his family enjoy the Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana event in his honor.
    Christian and his family enjoy the Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana event in his honor.   (Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas photo) Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas employees greet Christian at the Make-A-Wish event on June 18, 2025.   (Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas photo)

    Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas hosted on June 18, 2025, a beach-themed send-off party to celebrate Christian, a Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana child whose dream of a Disney Cruise came true.

    Christian is a joyful 6-year-old whose energy and laughter light up every room. Despite his many challenge, he has shown incredible strength and resilience and sets sail on a magical Disney Cruise.

    During the big event, Christian, his family, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas employees and representatives from Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana participated in activities such as cornhole and limbo. The festivities continued with Chick-fil-A and an ice cream truck.

    As a corporate sponsor of Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is honored to support Christian's wish and bring their team together to celebrate this heartwarming moment. This event is part of the company's ongoing commitment to giving back.




