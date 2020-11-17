Mixed-Use Project Planned Along Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, N.Y.

A rendering of 300 Huntington Street - Monadnock Development.

Monadnock Construction and Development has revealed plans to build a mixed-use project at 300 Huntington Street along the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, N.Y.

A new environmental assessment statement includes the first preliminary renderings of a 101,000-sq.-ft. development at the site. The proposed building sits on the border of the Carroll Gardens and Gowanus neighborhoods in Brooklyn and comprises an assemblage of four adjacent lots.

In its existing condition, the lots are occupied by several low-rise commercial buildings that support a deli, a small restaurant, a vacant property, parking area used for school buses, and infrastructure that supports the elevated F and G train lines.

If approved, the new development would contain approximately 80,000 sq. ft. of office space, 12,290 ft. of retail, a 3,470-sq.-ft. industrial workshop, and 5,780 sq. ft. of unspecified "building service area." The future industrial tenant would have access to a dedicated rear yard spanning about 15,490 sq. ft.

The proposals also call for the construction of a 7,548-sq.-ft. public plaza and walkway designed by SCAPE Landscape Architecture in Manhattan. The new public area would include communal seating, planters, and greenspaces — all overlooking the Gowanus Canal.

Before the project can break ground, city agencies need to approve zoning text amendments to allow the construction of a mixed-use commercial property on an industrial-manufacturing block. These amendments will most likely be approved considering that a review of the Environmental Assessment Statement by the New York Department of City Planning declares that the proposed development will not result in any significant adverse effects on the health and safety of the surrounding neighborhood.

The assessment was prepared by Massachusetts-based VHB Engineering but does not mention the architect responsible for the design of the mixed-use building.

Monadnock has its home office in Brooklyn.

Construction is anticipated to last approximately two years and be completed as early as 2023.