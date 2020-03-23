The D7 moves up to 8 percent more material per hour than the D7E, with about 6 percent more weight and 12 percent more horsepower.

The new Cat D7 dozer offers high drive undercarriage design, increased performance and the broadest choice of easy-to-use technology features to help you get the most from your bulldozer. A fully automatic four-speed transmission offers optimal fuel and dozing efficiency, plus ease of operation. At 265 hp (197 kW) and an operating weight of 65,644 lbs. (29,776 kg), the new D7 dozer replaces the D7E.

Next Generation Value

The D7 moves up to 8 percent more material per hour than the D7E, with about 6 percent more weight and 12 percent more horsepower. Blade capacity is increased by 10 percent, and the elevated sprocket undercarriage delivers better ride and balance, as well as increased penetration force.

Like the D6 and D8T, the new D7 is driven by a fully automatic four-speed transmission. The smooth-shifting transmission continuously adjusts for maximum efficiency and power to the ground without added operator input.

The completely redesigned cab, common with the D5 and D6/D6 XE, raises the standard in comfort and productivity. Operators will find more space, multiple seat and control adjustments for optimal comfort and an easy-to-use 10-in (254-mm) touchscreen operator interface. A standard High Definition rearview camera shows prominently in the main display.

Unprecedented Technology Choices

The D7 leads the industry with a variety of technology offerings that are easy to use and help you get the most from your equipment investment. Slope Indicate is standard with the premium display package, showing machine main fall and cross-slope for easy reference.

ARO with Assist is a grade-ready option bundled with basic blade control and a new set of assist features that just work in the background to help operators get more done in less time.

Cat GRADE with Slope Assist provides basic blade positioning assistance without added hardware or a GPS signal. Updated main display makes the system intuitive and easy to use.

Factory Attachment Ready Option (ARO) provides optimal mounting locations, brackets and hardware and simplifies installation of any brand of grade control system.

Blade Load Monitor gives real-time feedback on current vs. optimal blade load to help optimize blade capacity.

Second generation Stable Blade works seamlessly with operator blade inputs for smoother surfaces.

Traction Control automatically reduces track slip to save time, fuel and track wear.

AutoCarry automates blade lift to help you maintain consistent blade load and help reduce track slip.

Customers can also add factory integrated Cat GRADE with 3D. Advanced Inertial Measuring Units (IMU) provide greater speed and accuracy without position sensing cylinders. Small antennas are integrated into the cab roof for better protection and GPS receivers are mounted inside so they can be secured by locking the cab doors. An intuitive 10-in. (254-mm) GRADE operator interface works like a smartphone, making it easy for operators to pick up quickly. Android OS platform allows installation of custom apps for more versatility.

Remote Control Ready

The D7 is Remote Control Ready from the factory. Internal components are integrated into machine systems and an external connector allows dealer installation of a plug-and-play roof-mounted remote control unit. Cat COMMAND for Dozing offers line-of-sight (LOS) control using an over-the-shoulder console, or a non-line-of-sight (NLOS) option using the Cat Command Station to run the machine remotely.

Connect to Greater Efficiency

Cat LINK telematics technology helps take the complexity out of managing job sites — by gathering data generated by equipment, materials and people — and serving it up in customizable formats.

Product Link collects data automatically and accurately from equipment assets — any type and any brand — which can be viewed online through web and mobile applications.

Access information anytime, anywhere with VisionLink. Cat dealers can help conﬁgure a customized subscription, available with cellular or satellite reporting or both.

The Cat App helps you manage your assets — at any time — right from your smartphone.

Remote Troubleshoot saves time and money by allowing your Cat dealer to perform diagnostic testing remotely. Remote Flash updates on-board software without a technician being present, at a time that is convenient for you, potentially reducing update time by as much as 50 percent.

Application Profile and Operator ID help you save time by saving preferred machine settings.

Machine Security — Passcode provides an optional additional level of security by requiring an operator to enter an ID before the machine will start.

Equipped For the Job

The D7 is available in Standard or Low Ground Pressure (LGP) configurations, with a variety of blade and track shoe choices to optimize the machine for the intended application.

The D7 can also be ordered with specialized guarding to take on the challenges of waste/landfill work and forestry/land clearing. In addition to machine protection against impacts and airborne debris, these specialty dozers can be ordered with an impact-resistant cab, application-specific undercarriage and a specialty blade.

For more information, visit www.cat.com.