Building on the same base machine platform as their successful predecessors, the new Cat D1, D2 and D3 Next Generation small dozers feature styling changes, technology enhancements and a new low-emission fuel-efficient engine that provides significant value for the customer. The D1, D2 and D3 Next Gen dozers replace the D3K2, D4K2 and D5K2 models, respectively, and the new series offers the same specialty model options as in the past.

These Next Gen small dozers are designed to optimize speed, transportability, maneuverability, versatility and finish grade accuracy. A new lower sloping hood line improves visibility over the top of the hood to the peripheral view and blade's cutting edge to increase finish grade efficiency.

A larger 10-in. (25.4-cm) primary display with color touch screen provides easy access to many of the standard and optional advanced technology features. Reducing track slip when the machine encounters maximum load for greater productivity of each cycle, standard Automatic Traction Control no longer requires operator interaction as with previous models. Slope Indicate improves operator confidence when working on slopes by providing slope of the chassis in the cross-slope direction without guessing. Stable Blade complements operator blade control input, allowing the operator to finish grade easier, quicker and with less effort.

Available as part of the Cat attachment ready option (ARO) for easy scalability to GRADE with 3D control systems, Slope Assist saves time by helping the operator to more easily achieve the desired blade mainfall slope (fore/aft) and cross slope (left/right) by automatically maintaining the operator's established blade grade angles. The dozers' Power Pitch option enables the operator to control blade pitch (fore/aft) remotely from the operator's compartment to optimize blade pitch for blade loading, optimizing machine productivity by up to 6 percent.

Two undercarriage configurations — standard and LGP (low ground contact pressure) — will continue to be offered for the Next Gen small dozers. The XL designation will no longer be used with the new series. The LGP 30-in. (762-mm) track will be offered for the D1 and D3 models to improve traction and flotation in exceedingly marginal underground conditions. The choice between sealed and lubricated track (SALT) and Cat Abrasion undercarriage systems provides customers with the lowest operating cost solution for their specific applications.

New Power Unit

The new D1, D2 and D3 Next Gen small dozers are powered by the fuel-efficient Cat C3.6 diesel engine, which now meets more stringent EU Stage V as well as U.S. EPA Tier IV Final emission standards. For markets with less strict emissions standards, a Tier 3 equivalent engine is available with the same net power ratings as the Stage V/Tier 4 Final engines. The dozers' large, hinged door providing easy engine service access to all regular engine maintenance points has been moved to the right-hand side of the new machines.

While offering the same net power ratings as their previous series counterpart models, these new Next Gen dozers deliver up to 10 percent improved fuel economy. Eco Mode, available in forward/reverse or reverse only options, improves fuel economy by automatically reducing engine speed when not required. When load changes necessitate higher engine RPM, Eco Mode automatically allows the engine to deliver maximum speed and power until the load decreases.

A host of optional features helps the customer to optimize engine operation, based on operating conditions. The available turbine type precleaner increases engine air filter life when working in excessive debris conditions. An automatic reversing fan reduces debris build-up in the radiator and engine enclosure by reversing fan direction at a predetermined interval without the need for operator input. Access to the radiator without tools for periodic cleaning is facilitated by the hinged radiator grille option.

The new Cat small dozer line made its North American debut at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020 with production beginning in August 2020. For more information, visit www.cat.com/en_US/products/new/equipment/dozers.html.