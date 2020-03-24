New Cat 315 Next Gen Small Excavator Design Drives Big Productivity and Efficiency Gains

The advanced hydraulic system of the new 315 excavator provides the optimum balance of power and efficiency to increase productivity by up to 8 percent over the 315F L.

Offering superior performance in a compact design, the new Cat 315 Next Gen excavator features a new powertrain, technology and simplified maintenance to boost performance, efficiency and productivity.

Built with a spacious new cab design, the new excavator delivers a more comfortable working environment than the 315F L and 314F L (Japan) models it replaces. The compact design gives operators the confidence to dig, swing and dump in space-restricted job sites.

A host of standard technologies now available on this new small excavator boosts productivity gains by up to 45 percent compared to traditional grading, making it the most productive Cat excavator ever in the 15-ton size class. The new Cat App, compatible with the 315, helps contractors to better manage the excavator's location and maintenance schedules. Standard Product Link automatically collects excavator data to help improve fleet management.

Performance Gains

The advanced hydraulic system of the new 315 excavator provides the optimum balance of power and efficiency to increase productivity by up to 8 percent over the 315F L. Its new electronic hydraulic valve delivers significant efficiency gains, while offering the capability of future technology growth. A 10 percent higher swing torque makes working on slopes and around the job site much more efficient, and the drive system easily navigates tough ground conditions and slopes with 14 percent more drawbar pull. New Cat Advansys bucket tips deliver increased life, excellent retention and fast changeover for maximum uptime on the job site.

The new 315's more powerful Cat C3.6 engine meets stringent U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final, EU Stage V, and Japan 2014 (Tier 4 Final) emission standards, giving it the flexibility to work in many markets worldwide. Smart mode operation automatically matches engine and hydraulic power to digging conditions to conserve fuel in less demanding applications. The engine is designed to work in a range of ambient temperatures, from 125 degrees F (52 degrees C) without de-rate to a cold-start capability of -13 degrees F (-25 degrees C).

Expanded Technology, More Productive

Standard new technology elevating excavator productivity and efficiency includes Cat Grade with 2D system, which is upgradable to Grade with Advanced 2D or Grade with 3D. Grade with 2D automatically guides digging depth, slope and horizontal distance to quickly and accurately reach desired grade. Up to four different depth and slope targets can be established, saving time and money at the job site. Increasing safety when excavating in confined spaces, the new 2D E-fence keeps the front linkage within a predefined work area to avoid hazards on the job site as well as standard cab avoidance.

Standard Cat Payload helps operators to achieve precise load targets and increase efficiency by providing on-the-go weighing and real-time estimates of the payload without swinging. Payload can be combined with VisionLink to remotely manage production targets. Critical operating data such as fuel usage, payload summaries and fault codes are tracked by standard Cat Product Link to help boost fleet management efficiency.

New Remote Flash works around the production schedule to conveniently assure the 315 is operating with the most current version of on-board software, so it delivers high performance, maximum efficiency and minimum downtime. Allowing dealer technicians to remotely run diagnostics testing to pinpoint potential issues, new Remote Troubleshoot analyzes real-time machine data captured by Product Link without impacting machine productivity.

Simple and Comfortable Operation

With a choice between Comfort, Deluxe and Premium cab styles, a new 13-percent larger cab increases operator productivity and offers 60 percent greater vertical visibility to increase operating safety. Advanced viscous mounts significantly reduce excavator vibration feedback to the cab, while the tip-up left console allows operators to enter and exit the cab with ease. The new standard radio features USB ports for personal devices and Bluetooth connectivity, so operators can make hands-free calls.

The new 315 Deluxe and Premium cab options include a larger, 10-in. (254-mm) high-resolution touchscreen monitor for easy navigation of the intuitive operator controls, while the Comfort cab is equipped with an 8-in. (203-mm) touchscreen. Joystick controls are ergonomically located to reduce operator fatigue, while joystick settings and preferred power mode are quickly set to a specific user ID via the monitor.

Standard rearview and right-side cameras further improve visibility of the work area. The available 360-degree camera system offers excellent visibility to see objects and personnel completely around the excavator in a single view. Improved cab sound suppression lowers interior noise levels to improve comfort. To get to work quicker on cold mornings, the HVAC system offers a 33 percent improvement in defrost capability.

Less Maintenance

Design changes to the new Cat 315 excavator lowers maintenance costs by up to 25 percent compared to the 315F L. Change intervals for the fuel filters are 500 operating hours, while the excavators' new hydraulic oil filter improves filtration and increases changes intervals by 50 percent to 3,000 hours. New anti-drain valves keep the hydraulic oil clean during filter replacement to improve system longevity. The cab's new air filter provides a two-times longer cleaning interval as the previous model.

Filter life and maintenance intervals are tracked through the in-cab high-resolution monitor. All daily maintenance checkpoints are easily accessible from ground level, and two dipstick locations allow for ground- or top-level checking of the engine oil. Cat S∙O∙SSM ports are now accessed from ground level to allow for quick and easy fluid sample extraction for analysis, simplifying maintenance.

For more information about the Cat 315 excavator, contact your local Cat dealer or visit: https://www.cat.com/en_US/products/new/equipment/excavators.html.