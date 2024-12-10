List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority Hosts Open House for Road Project

    Tue December 10, 2024 - West Edition #25
    CEG


    The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority (Mobility Authority) and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) hosted an in-person and virtual open house on Nov. 12, 2024, in Austin, Texas, for the MoPac South Environmental Study.

    The study is analyzing the MoPac Expressway from Cesar Chavez Street to Slaughter Lane to determine the best option for improving mobility and safety. In November 2015, the project team identified six potential express lane(s) operational configuration options. Those options are being further evaluated to determine which should move forward. The Nov. 12 open house was the sixth since 2015.

    On Nov. 12, the MoPac South project team shared information about the recommended build alternative and the environmental study process so far. The recommended build alternative came following analysis of five build alternatives, six operational configuration options and public involvement over more than 10 years. A no build, or "do nothing" alternative is being carried forward as a baseline for comparison.

    "The MoPac South corridor continues to be ranked among the most congested corridors in Texas," said James Bass, executive director of the Mobility Authority. "Extensive collaboration with the public has made the project what it is today, with potential benefits for residents, drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians alike." CEG

    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8

    Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority staff members answer visitor questions. (Photo courtesy of The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority)
    Participants examine documents related to the MoPac South Environmental Study. (Photo courtesy of The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority)
    Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority staff explain facets of the environmental study. (Photo courtesy of The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority)
    Sections of the MoPac Expressway are displayed for discussion purposes. (Photo courtesy of The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority)
    Display tables contained numerous details about the MoPac project. (Photo courtesy of The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority)
    Visitors examine a map section. (Photo courtesy of The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority)
    Multicolored maps depict the impacted sections of the MoPac Expressway. (Photo courtesy of The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority)
    Informational boards lined the Austin High School cafeteria, which hosted MoPac South Environmental Study open house (Photo courtesy of The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority)




    Read more about...

