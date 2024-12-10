The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority (Mobility Authority) and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) hosted an in-person and virtual open house on Nov. 12, 2024, in Austin, Texas, for the MoPac South Environmental Study.

The study is analyzing the MoPac Expressway from Cesar Chavez Street to Slaughter Lane to determine the best option for improving mobility and safety. In November 2015, the project team identified six potential express lane(s) operational configuration options. Those options are being further evaluated to determine which should move forward. The Nov. 12 open house was the sixth since 2015.

On Nov. 12, the MoPac South project team shared information about the recommended build alternative and the environmental study process so far. The recommended build alternative came following analysis of five build alternatives, six operational configuration options and public involvement over more than 10 years. A no build, or "do nothing" alternative is being carried forward as a baseline for comparison.

"The MoPac South corridor continues to be ranked among the most congested corridors in Texas," said James Bass, executive director of the Mobility Authority. "Extensive collaboration with the public has made the project what it is today, with potential benefits for residents, drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians alike." CEG

