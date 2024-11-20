MoDOT selects Improve 70 Alliance JV for $600M Improve I-70 Project, starting in spring 2025. The project includes expanding lanes, interchange improvements, and bridge replacements in Warrenton to Wentzville, aiming for completion by late 2028. Design-build approach saves time and resources.

MoDOT graphic

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission (MHTC) has selected Improve 70 Alliance Joint Venture as the apparent best-value proposer and design-build contractor of the next project in MoDOT's Improve I-70 Program. The joint venture team consists of Emery Sapp & Sons (ESS), Clarkson Construction, HNTB and Bartlett and West. Negotiations to finalize the contract are currently in progress.

Improve I-70: Warrenton to Wentzville is a $600 million fixed-cost contract and is the largest project in MoDOT history. It will build a third lane in each direction and improve the stretch of Interstate 70 from Warrenton to I-64 in Wentzville beginning in spring 2025. The contract requirements also include the following additional improvements:

Interchange and outer road improvements in Wright City

Realignment at the railroad bridge on I-70 between Wentzville Parkway and Route Z

Interchange improvements at I-70 and I-64/Route 61

Add a third lane of travel to eastbound and westbound I-64 between I-70 and Route K

Bridge replacement in Foristell

This project is the second in a series of projects which will widen and improve the I-70 corridor. Missouri's FY2024 budget from the General Assembly signed into law by Gov. Parson provides $2.8 billion in general revenue for the costs to build a third lane of I-70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate and add a third lane in each direction on nearly 200 mi. of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville. The Warrenton to Wentzville project includes the Improve I-70 and additional legislatively designated general revenue funding. It also includes previously allocated funds in the state's program for other I-70 and I-64 projects for a total contract cost of $600 million.

"Today's contractor selection highlights MoDOT's determination to continue to fulfill this generational opportunity to improve I-70, which serves as a critical economic east-west corridor across Missouri," said Dustin Boatwright, MHTC chairman. "This project will not only improve I-70, but it also is an opportunity to make other necessary improvements to I-70 and other routes and interchanges in the St. Charles and Warren County area. These improvements will continue to serve these growing communities for many years to come."

The selected team, Improve 70 Alliance, was one of three shortlisted design-build teams. The winning proposal highlights engineering and design endeavors set out before the teams and an understanding of the local, statewide and national importance of an improved I-70. The winning proposal includes:

Constructing a third lane in each direction on I-70 from just east of the Route MM interchange in Warrenton to I-64 in Wentzville, including replacing the existing I-70 lanes with new full-depth concrete pavement.

Interchange improvements at I-70 and the I-64/Route 61 interchange.

Interchange and outer road improvements in Foristell, Wright City, Warrenton and at Route Z.

Realignment at the railroad bridge on I-70 between Wentzville Parkway and Route Z.

Addition of a third lane of travel to eastbound and westbound I-64 between I-70 and Route K.

The team also has committed to keeping two lanes of travel open on I-70 in both directions during peak travel times.

"Improve 70 Alliance is honored to be awarded the largest project in the state's history. This is a significant milestone for the state of Missouri as well as our companies," said Robert Gillis, ESS co-chief executive officer. "We're excited to have the opportunity to bring our deep local roots, significant regional experience and diverse workforce to deliver exceptional results for the taxpayers of Missouri."

The next steps include finalizing the contract and the contractor team will be doing more detailed design of the roadway and interchanges and the construction schedule with traffic control plans. MoDOT will host public information meetings in early 2025 as these details are ready. Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2025 with an anticipated completion in late 2028. For more information, visit modot.org/improvei70.

Design-build is a project delivery method that combines both the design and construction phases into one contract. The selected contract team completes the design and construction in parallel instead of in succession, which saves time and resources. The goals for the Warrenton to Wentzville project include:

Deliver the project within the program budget of $600 million.

Provide an additional lane of travel in each direction on I-70 from Warrenton to I-64, and on I-64 from I-70 to Route K.

Improve the I-70/I-64/U.S. Route 61 interchange to provide for better traffic flow and safety.

Modernize I-70 while improving the existing pavement, bridges and interchanges to enhance mobility, including freight.

Minimize construction impacts with a focus on work zone safety, communication and construction staging while maintaining mobility.

Complete the project by December 2028 utilizing a diverse work force.

For more information, visit modot.org.

Today's top stories