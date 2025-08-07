Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Mohawk Police Benevolent Assoc. Hosts Annual Touch a Truck Event

    The Mohawk Police Benevolent Association hosted their annual Touch a Truck event in June, bringing the community together for a day of exploration and fun. Kids interacted with various vehicles, learned about local heroes, and enjoyed activities like face painting and live music, fostering positive relationships with law enforcement.

    Thu August 07, 2025 - National Edition
    Superintendent’s Profile


    The third annual Touch a Truck event, held June 20 in Mohawk, N.Y., brought the whole community together for a day full of excitement, thanks to the Mohawk Police Benevolent Association (PBA). Kids and families came out in masses to climb on vehicles, meet local heroes and have a blast.

    Touch a Truck is all about letting kids get up close to the awesome vehicles they see around town. Fire trucks, police cars, construction rigs, ambulances and classic cars were all there, doors open and ready for curious hands. Officers and drivers were on hand to answer questions and share what they do every day. There also were crafts, face painting, food stands, a bounce house and local bands played while families relaxed and enjoyed the sunshine. The Mohawk PBA set up booths with safety tips and info. Officers chatted with families, making the police feel like friendly neighbors instead of distant authority figures. The best part? Kids left the event inspired and excited, with new respect for the people who keep Mohawk safe. P

    (All photographs in this article are Copyright 2025 Superintendent's Profile. All Rights Reserved.)

    This story also appears on Superintendent's Profile.

    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11

    (L-R) are Carmen Newtown, highway superintendent of the town of German Flatts; Derek Newtown, part-time employee of the town of German Flatts; and Zachery Janis. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    Hardhats, sponsored by Heidelberg Materials, countless sirens, trucks and equipment provided by local vendors all contributed to a great event. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    New York State Dairy in the Classroom provides children with educational resources on dairy farming and agriculture. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    (L-R) are Larry Roe, driver of Heidelberg Materials; Rocco Perretta, quality control manager of Heidelberg; Jason Brewer, Heidelberg plant manager, Jordanville, N.Y. and Brad Sehn, operations manager, Heidelberg. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    Attending the Touch a Truck event in Mohawk, N.Y., are Jeromie La Barge (L) and Sean Filkins, both highway maintenance workers of the NYS Department of Transportation. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    (L-R) are Andrew Kroll, lineman; Ken Meade, lineman; and Andy Steele, supervisor of Mohawk Municipal Commission. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    (L-R) are Dan Fox, laborer; Dan Goldstein, foreman; Salvatore Fresco, laborer; and Cameron Ritton of the village of Mohawk street department. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    (L-R) are Luke Michael, operator; Michael Massaro, operator; and Vincent Gambacorta, truck driver of Massaro Services. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    The recent third annual Touch a Truck event in Mohawk, N.Y., brought the whole community together for a day full of excitement, due to the Mohawk Police Benevolent Association (PBA). (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    The New York State Environmental Conservation provided a display of local animal hides and skulls and educated kids about local wildlife. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    The local Cub Scout organization had an ax throwing contest. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)




