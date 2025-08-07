The Mohawk Police Benevolent Association hosted their annual Touch a Truck event in June, bringing the community together for a day of exploration and fun. Kids interacted with various vehicles, learned about local heroes, and enjoyed activities like face painting and live music, fostering positive relationships with law enforcement.

The third annual Touch a Truck event, held June 20 in Mohawk, N.Y., brought the whole community together for a day full of excitement, thanks to the Mohawk Police Benevolent Association (PBA). Kids and families came out in masses to climb on vehicles, meet local heroes and have a blast.

Touch a Truck is all about letting kids get up close to the awesome vehicles they see around town. Fire trucks, police cars, construction rigs, ambulances and classic cars were all there, doors open and ready for curious hands. Officers and drivers were on hand to answer questions and share what they do every day. There also were crafts, face painting, food stands, a bounce house and local bands played while families relaxed and enjoyed the sunshine. The Mohawk PBA set up booths with safety tips and info. Officers chatted with families, making the police feel like friendly neighbors instead of distant authority figures. The best part? Kids left the event inspired and excited, with new respect for the people who keep Mohawk safe. P

