Mongo Attachments introduces high-performance ProGrade mulcher line for excavators, catering to land-clearing needs. Innovative design enhances versatility and performance, reinforcing commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for industry. Available through authorized dealers.

Mongo Attachments photo Mongo Attachments launched its new ProGrade forestry mulcher line at Newman Tractor in St. Clairsville, Ohio. (L-R) are Jordan McClain, sales manager of Mongo Attachments; Rodney Stephens, attachment manager of Newman Tractor; and Adam Drummond, general manager of Mongo Attachments.

Mongo Attachments, a leader in heavy equipment solutions, announced the launch of its new high-performance ProGrade forestry mulcher line. Designed for excavators from 7,000-26,000 lbs., this line expands Mongo's offerings and sets a new standard in land-clearing technology.

The ProGrade forestry mulchers feature an innovative bite-limiting design that maintains optimal rotor RPMs while requiring only 15-35 gpm hydraulic flow. That ensures superior performance across a range of challenging terrains and vegetation densities.

"Our new ProGrade line builds on the success of the Gen 2 forestry mulcher by addressing the evolving needs of operators tackling high-intensity projects," said Adam Drummond, general manager of Mongo Attachments. "We're not just expanding our product line: We're redefining what's possible in land clearing, while complementing our existing offers. This new addition ensures every customer has the right tool for the job, whether they need our trusted Gen 2 or the advanced capabilities of the ProGrade series."

The ProGrade forestry mulcher delivers enhanced versatility and performance, according to the company. Its design features non-proprietary teeth, a precision-balanced drum with access panels and an offset drum for efficient tree addressing. According to Mongo, this mulcher is built to excel in challenging environments. It features a reinforced shell for durability, a convenient kickstand, an adjustable back gate and an included mount and hose kit.

The introduction of this mulcher line reinforces Mongo's dedication to providing comprehensive solutions for the industry. Customers can now select from a broader range of attachments, all backed by Mongo's reputation for quality and service.

The ProGrade Mulching Head is available through authorized Mongo Attachments dealers.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit mongoattachments.com.

