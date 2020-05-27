Monroe Tractor has promoted two employees from within and hired a service manager and district sales manager to its team of professionals.

Dan Duhn, Branch Manager

Duhn joined Monroe Tractor with 21 years of experience working with Case equipment in the sales, parts and service departments. His career with Monroe Tractor began in 2017 as service manager and he was just recently named branch manager of the Worcester, Mass., location.

"I am excited about what this opportunity brings and I look forward to sharing my knowledge and working with a great team of employees to assist our customers," Duhn said.

Bud Loubier – Parts Manager

Loubier's parts career started in 1975 in the auto and truck industry and by the mid-1980's he made the change into the construction equipment parts business, as well as working for an engine parts manufacturing company.

"We are pleased Bud has joined our management team, his extensive technical knowledge will be a great asset to our customers," Monroe Tractor said.

Michael Bardon – Service Manager

Bardon's infatuation with powerful and fast vehicles started his service and parts career path early and stayed with him throughout his professional career. During his high school years, he worked weekends as a car detailer and after graduation went right into the service industry as a auto technician. After a few years he decided to learn more about the parts end of the business and eventually created and ran his own parts department for the PDI process for a business manufacturer of the MBTA buses. After the contract ended, he accepted a role as service manager of Harley Davidson, and then for a motorhomes and RV dealership which progressed into heavy equipment.

Ernie Boudreau – District Sales Manager

Boudreau has been working in the construction industry for 22 years.

With his knowledge and understanding of the industry, Boudreau's role as district sales manager will provide a wide range of customer support. He looks forward to helping with any new, used and rental equipment needs.

"I never take it personally when we don't do business, I take it personally when we do," Boudreau said.