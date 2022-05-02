List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Monroe Tractor Hires Mark Wigglesworth as Product Support Representative of Connecticut Location

Mon May 02, 2022 - Northeast Edition
Monroe Tractor


Mark Wigglesworth
Mark Wigglesworth

Mark Wigglesworth has been hired as a product support representative for Monroe Tractor's South Windsor, Conn., location

Wigglesworth brings many years of experience in the construction industry. After representing a large parts supplier for the heavy-duty and industrial markets, he effectively managed his territory by building long-lasting relationships throughout the construction industry. Moving his career to be more hands-on, he accepted a position as a heavy machinery operator working on bridges and guard rails to make Connecticut's roads and highways safer.

Wigglesworth will be responsible for helping increase the profit and productivity of each customer by offering them parts and service support and providing customers with one-stop shopping for all their equipment needs.

"My past work experiences being in the field and selling industrial products have given me the foundation to succeed at Monroe Tractor," said Wigglesworth. "This enables me to be most beneficial to the customer by understanding the urgency of getting the parts and services needed when they need it most.

"I look forward to meeting and building relationships with Connecticut's customers, providing them with the best service to make their jobs easier."

"We're excited to have Mark on board, his construction industry experience, combined with his enthusiasm and willingness to go above and beyond for our company and our customers will be a welcome addition to Connecticut's team," said Rick Bisesto, branch manager.

For more information, visit www.monroetractor.com.




