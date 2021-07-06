Equipmentdown-arrow
Monroe Tractor hires Paul Giangrave as Equipment Sales Representative of Connecticut Location

Tue July 06, 2021 - Northeast Edition
Monroe Tractor


Paul Giangrave
Paul Giangrave

Monroe Tractor has hired Paul Giangrave as equipment sales representative of its location in South Windsor, Conn.

Giangrave joins Monroe Tractor with 30 years of experience in the construction industry.

His most recent venture was selling and renting forklifts and aerial equipment. Prior to that, he worked in underground infrastructure selling electrical and telecom vaults to the utility and excavator sector. Plus, his history as a shoring specialist with a construction dealership only adds to his knowledge of earthwork, making him a good match for Monroe Tractor, the company said.

"With Paul's many years of industry experience in construction equipment sales and rentals, we are excited that he has joined our sales team," said Chris Reseska, branch manager, Hartford, Conn. "And as Connecticut's only Case dealer, we know Paul will be there to help keep our customers working."

For more information, visit www.monroetractor.com.




