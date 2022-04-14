Richard Bisesto

Richard Bisesto has joined Monroe Tractor as branch manager of the South Windsor, Conn., location.

Bisesto brings more than 20 years of experience in sales, marketing and leadership roles, with the most recent 13 years spent in the construction equipment and rental industries.

"I look forward to carrying on the tradition of exemplary customer service that Monroe Tractor has been built upon for the past 70 years, while also developing a cohesive and collaborative environment for our employees," said Bisesto.

"Rick's leadership background and business knowledge make him a perfect fit for the South Windsor market. His enthusiasm, communication style and focus on delivering a best-in-class experience for our customers is a great compliment to the Monroe Tractor culture," said Greg Downing, operations director.

"Rick is adept at building trust and ultimately support for internal and external customers. The Monroe Tractor culture of solving problems, embracing teamwork, working hard, and doing what's right will be on full display as Rick leads the team."

For more information, visit www.monroetractor.com.

