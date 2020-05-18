--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Monroe Tractor Names New Branch Manager and Product Support Rep of Connecticut Location

Mon May 18, 2020 - Northeast Edition
Monroe Tractor


Chris Reseska
Chris Reseska
Chris Reseska Tom Crose

Monroe Tractor has announced Chris Reseska as branch manager and Tom Crose as a product support representative for its South Windsor, Conn., location.

Reseska brings 35 years of industry experience within several verticals including heavy equipment sales, equipment finance and global auction. With many Connecticut customer relationships already built, Reseska looks forward to introducing Monroe Tractor and its team to Connecticut's construction industry.

"It's a great feeling to come full circle having represented Case in the early 1990's . Case is a global force with best in-class equipment across all segments. In my opinion, choosing a 'brand' is only one part of the equation, the other decision that needs to be heavily considered is the people within the company that support that product, and Monroe Tractor provides just that," Reseska said.

"I consider it a privilege to have become a trusted resource and advisor to many within the Connecticut Contractor community, many of which have become my personal friends. Monroe Tractor's team is committed to earning your trust in everything we do, we understand that without 'you,' there is no 'us'."

Tom Crose

Crose joins Monroe Tractor with more than 8 years of experience working in New England's machinery and equipment parts and service industry.

"We are excited to welcome Tom to help expand our wide range of services and OEM and aftermarket parts that we offer," said Scott Erb, director of operations. "The diverse expertise he brings in machinery is an asset to our New England customers."

Crose looks forward to meeting and assisting customers with the responsive and concise support that is required.

For more information, visit www.monroetractor.com.



