Ed Bigelow has been promoted to branch manager of Monroe Tractor's Binghamton location, bringing years of experience in customer service and agriculture sales. With a focus on building relationships, Ed aims to continue delivering high-quality products and services to customers in the area, solidifying Monroe Tractor's commitment to keeping their clients operational.

Ed Bigelow has been named branch manager of Monroe Tractor's Binghamton, N.Y., location.

Bigelow will be responsible for all store operations, continuing to build strong customer relationships and leading his team with the high standards he is known for during his sales career.

Monroe Tractor's promise to its customers is "we are here to keep you doing your job." The company strives to bring the best products and the best in customer service, which is why it is confident Bigelow will be an asset as Binghamton's branch manager.

Bigelow is a graduate of SUNY Morrisville's animal science department and is connected to the agriculture business as a farmer himself. He is no newcomer to Binghamton: Bigelow is an 11-year veteran with Monroe Tractor, having most recently been Binghamton's agriculture sales representative.

"I look forward to leading Binghamton's exceptional team, and meeting even more customers within our territory," said Bigelow. "People don't care how much you know until they know how much you care."

"If you have had the opportunity to meet or work with Ed, you'll know that he is passionate and dedicated to the agriculture and construction field and goes above and beyond to take care of his customers," said Greg Downing, director of operations. "Ed carries his positive attitude to the branch manager position; we know he will be a great fit for our customers."

