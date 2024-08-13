Photo courtesy of Monroe Tractor Jonathon Lago

Jonathon Lago has been promoted to service manager of Monroe Tractor's Connecticut location. Lago will be responsible for the service operations while overseeing the technicians to obtain a strong sense of urgency for the Connecticut location.

Lago joined Monroe Tractor in 2020 as a service technician after working six years as a fleet mechanic for a large contractor. His technical abilities, dedication to customer service and can-do attitude made promoting him to service manager an easy decision, the company said.

"I am thrilled to lead such an amazing team of talented technicians who share the same passion for growth and success as I do. I look forward to forming relationships with our customers and handling their service needs in a professional and timely manner," said Lago.

"Jon is very customer centric. His experience as a technician and foreman and his ability to run a multi-faceted department will serve our team and customers well in this role. We look forward to building on the service excellence that Monroe Tractor provides in the New England market," said Matt Dennehey, branch manager.

