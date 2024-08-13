List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Monroe Tractor Promotes Jonathon Lago as Service Manager of Connecticut Location

    Jonathon Lago has been promoted to service manager at Monroe Tractor's CT location, overseeing technicians and enhancing service operations. His customer-focused approach and technical skills make him a valuable asset in delivering top-notch service to clients in the New England market.

    Tue August 13, 2024 - Northeast Edition
    Monroe Tractor


    Jonathon Lago
    Photo courtesy of Monroe Tractor
    Jonathon Lago

    Jonathon Lago has been promoted to service manager of Monroe Tractor's Connecticut location. Lago will be responsible for the service operations while overseeing the technicians to obtain a strong sense of urgency for the Connecticut location.

    Lago joined Monroe Tractor in 2020 as a service technician after working six years as a fleet mechanic for a large contractor. His technical abilities, dedication to customer service and can-do attitude made promoting him to service manager an easy decision, the company said.

    "I am thrilled to lead such an amazing team of talented technicians who share the same passion for growth and success as I do. I look forward to forming relationships with our customers and handling their service needs in a professional and timely manner," said Lago.

    "Jon is very customer centric. His experience as a technician and foreman and his ability to run a multi-faceted department will serve our team and customers well in this role. We look forward to building on the service excellence that Monroe Tractor provides in the New England market," said Matt Dennehey, branch manager.




    Today's top stories

    Shelly & Sands Continues Work On Zanesville's I-70

    Corps of Engineers, Agate Battle Erosion at Indian River Inlet

    Caterpillar Hosts First-Ever Dealer Technician Challenge

    Crews to Replace Span in Augusta, Maine

    ABB, Komatsu to Collaborate On Electrification Platform

    Kinperium Industries Inc. Announces Acquisition of Hiniker Company

    Caterpillar's North Little Rock, Arkansas Facility Celebrates Production Milestones

    Balfour Beatty Selected to Deliver Onslow County's Albert J. Ellis Airport Expansion Project in North Carolina



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Connecticut Employee News Monroe Tractor







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA