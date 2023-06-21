BJ Grant

BJ Grant has joined the Monroe Tractor team as service manager of its Syracuse, N.Y., location.

"BJ joins us with a great deal of customer service in the automotive industry, diesel engines and heavy equipment industry, while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps., and previous employments at Cummins Engine Company and Bobcat of CNY," Monroe Tractor said. "He also brings a vast knowledge of business management and an understanding of small, large and governmental business needs.

Grant looks forward to meeting and building relationships with Monroe's customers and understanding their needs, he said.

"I am an honest service manager that knows the cost of business and am dedicated to providing second to none customer service, with minimal equipment down time," he said.

"We are excited to welcome BJ and his expertise in customer service, problem solving and attention to detail abilities, as well as his knowledge of diesel engines and heavy equipment," said Mark Wisniewski, Syracuse branch manager.

Today's top stories