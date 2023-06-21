Watch live video of crews working at the site of the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia
List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Monroe Tractor Welcomes BJ Grant as Service Manager for Syracuse, N.Y., Location

    Wed June 21, 2023 - Northeast Edition
    Monroe Tractor


    BJ Grant
    BJ Grant

    BJ Grant has joined the Monroe Tractor team as service manager of its Syracuse, N.Y., location.

    "BJ joins us with a great deal of customer service in the automotive industry, diesel engines and heavy equipment industry, while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps., and previous employments at Cummins Engine Company and Bobcat of CNY," Monroe Tractor said. "He also brings a vast knowledge of business management and an understanding of small, large and governmental business needs.

    Grant looks forward to meeting and building relationships with Monroe's customers and understanding their needs, he said.

    "I am an honest service manager that knows the cost of business and am dedicated to providing second to none customer service, with minimal equipment down time," he said.

    "We are excited to welcome BJ and his expertise in customer service, problem solving and attention to detail abilities, as well as his knowledge of diesel engines and heavy equipment," said Mark Wisniewski, Syracuse branch manager.




    Today's top stories

    $600M Bridge Park Continues to Transform Dublin Area

    UPDATE: I-95 in Philly Could Reopen By Weekend of June 24

    Bergkamp Builds Highway Across Kansas Prairie

    William J. Keller & Sons Preps Land for 'Once-in-a-Generation' Project in N.Y.

    Komatsu's Upgraded PC130LC-11 Excavator Is a Combination of Lightweight Power, Agility

    Work to Start in 2024 on Car-Free Mystic River Bridge Linking Two Boston Suburbs

    New $123M Infrastructure Package for Vermont Signed Into Law by Gov. Phil Scott

    Mass. Governor Launches 'Green Bank' for New Construction, Housing Retrofits



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Employee News Monroe Tractor New York






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA