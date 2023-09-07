List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Monroe Tractor Welcomes Brian Goldbach to Buffalo Location

    Thu September 07, 2023 - Northeast Edition
    Monroe Tractor


    Brian Goldbach
    Brian Goldbach

    Monroe Tractor has hired Brian Goldbach as service manager for its Buffalo, N.Y., team.

    Goldbach has provided high level OEM dealership support for many years, servicing brands such as Komatsu, John Deere and many others.

    "With years of industry service experience, I look forward to bringing our team together to provide customers with the confidence that we will keep them working," said Goldbach.

    "Brian is a well-rounded service professional who understands customer priorities. He is a great communicator and values relationships in our business world," said Bruce Klementowski, Buffalo branch manager.




