    Monroe Tractor Welcomes Don Blanchard, Parts Manager for Albany, N.Y.

    Mon September 11, 2023 - Northeast Edition
    Monroe Tractor


    Don Blanchard
    Don Blanchard

    Monroe Tractor has hired Don Blanchard as parts manager of its Albany, N.Y., branch.

    Blanchard brings more than 30 years of experience in the power sports industry, working from a service technician to managing a parts department as well as sales and on to a management position.

    "I look forward to the opportunity to meet our customers and understand their parts needs so I can support those needs," said Blanchard. "I am excited to bring my strong customer service skills to Monroe's knowledgeable team."

    "Don brings a wealth of experience and appreciates the value of hard work and customer support. I am confident that he will do great things for our Albany location. Customers can expect Don to provide the highest level of customer service as he strives for excellence. I look forward to working with Don for many years," said Nick Nichols, Albany branch manager.




