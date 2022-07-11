List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Monroe Tractor Welcomes Keegan Wright, Equipment Sales Rep to Cover Central New York

Mon July 11, 2022 - Northeast Edition
Monroe Tractor


Keegan Wright
Keegan Wright

Monroe Tractor has hired Keegan Wright as an equipment sales representative at its Syracuse, N.Y., location.

Wright has experienced a few sales forays, working in the life insurance and auto sale industries, but after his introduction to the construction industry, he realized he had the desire and drive to pursue a career in heavy and utility construction equipment.

Wright will assist and develop the Central New York area, working with municipal and contractor accounts for equipment sales and rentals. He is eager to grow in the construction industry and looks forward to building strong relationships within Monroe's customer base.

"Outstanding people have one thing in common, an absolute sense of mission," Wright said.

"We are excited to welcome Keegan, we know he has the ability to revitalize our core territory, and with his youth, enthusiasm and warrior approach to sales, I am confident he will deliver for our customers," said Mark Wisniewski, Syracuse branch manager.

For more information, visit www.monroetractor.com.




