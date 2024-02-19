List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Monroe Tractor Welcomes Keri Caron as Equipment Sales Representative for Westborough, Mass., Location.

    Mon February 19, 2024 - Northeast Edition
    Monroe Tractor


    Keri Caron
    Photo courtesy of Monroe Tractor
    Keri Caron

    Keri Caron has joined Monroe Tractor's Westborough, Mass., location as an equipment sales representative.

    Caron brings a wealth of knowledge with her extensive experience in real estate, trade contracting and her philanthropic work. She will be responsible for selling and supporting Monroe's full line of Case construction equipment and Case IH agriculture equipment in Massachusetts' Northern Middlesex County.

    "I'm thrilled to be joining Westborough's team. I look forward to meeting and building strong relationships and assisting customers with our wide selection of equipment," said Caron.

    "We are excited to welcome Keri and her expertise in customer service. I am confident she will approach her role with a consultative and customer-centric mindset. Keri is an effective communicator, trustworthy and eager to meet the needs of our customers," said Dan Duhn, Westborough branch manager.




    Today's top stories

    TDOT Eyes 2026 Completion of Highway 127 Bridge

    Yoder & Frey — 'The Original Florida Auction' — Holds Its 50th Annual Sale

    John Deere Premieres Next Phase of P-Tier Dozers With 950 P-Tier, 1050 P-Tier Models

    Mattracks Launches Track Conversion System for Skid Steers

    Kirby-Smith Machinery Hosts Susan G. Komen to Showcase Breast Cancer Awareness-Themed Komatsu PC360LC-11 Excavator

    GDOT Crews Pour New Spans for SR 400 Project

    FAE Sponsors Midwest Sportsmen Classic

    Revived Scout Motors Brand Begins $2B Construction of Electric SUV Plant in S.C.



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Employee News Massachusetts Monroe Tractor






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA