Photo courtesy of Monroe Tractor Keri Caron

Keri Caron has joined Monroe Tractor's Westborough, Mass., location as an equipment sales representative.

Caron brings a wealth of knowledge with her extensive experience in real estate, trade contracting and her philanthropic work. She will be responsible for selling and supporting Monroe's full line of Case construction equipment and Case IH agriculture equipment in Massachusetts' Northern Middlesex County.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Westborough's team. I look forward to meeting and building strong relationships and assisting customers with our wide selection of equipment," said Caron.

"We are excited to welcome Keri and her expertise in customer service. I am confident she will approach her role with a consultative and customer-centric mindset. Keri is an effective communicator, trustworthy and eager to meet the needs of our customers," said Dan Duhn, Westborough branch manager.

Today's top stories