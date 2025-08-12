Monroe Tractor's Hartford branch welcomes Mark Gaines, a skilled sales rep with a background in customer-focused solution-based services. Gaines aims to provide efficient equipment solutions for contractors, drawing from his experience at FedEx. With a strong customer-first approach, Gaines is committed to delivering reliable equipment solutions tailored to meet individual job site demands.

Monroe Tractor photo Mark Gaines

Monroe Tractor welcomed Mark Gaines to its Hartford branch as an equipment sales representative, serving contractors across Fairfield County.

While Gaines is new to the construction and heavy equipment industry, he brings a proven track record in sales and a passion for helping customers succeed. Before joining Monroe Tractor, Gaines worked at FedEx, where he held the role of worldwide account manager and partnered with businesses to deliver smart, solutions-based services tailored to their operations. That same approach to building long-term relationships and delivering real value will guide Gaines in his role at Monroe Tractor.

"I look forward to helping customers find the right tools for the job," Gaines said. "Most importantly, I enjoy keeping the customer working with efficient solutions that meet their needs."

Bringing a strong customer-first approach and a focus on practical results, Gaines is dedicated to understanding the demands of each job site and delivering reliable equipment solutions.

"Mark is a driven problem-solver," said Matt Dennehey, branch manager. "His dedication to customer satisfaction and solution-based support is exactly why I wanted him on our team. Customers can rely on him to be responsive, proactive and committed to their success."

