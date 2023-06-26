Ben Huey

Monroe Tractor has announced three new hires: Ben Huey, Nathan Pratt and Andy Palmer.

Ben Huey — Service Manager

Ben Huey joins Monroe Tractor with more than 25 years of customer service in managerial positions in retail and the automotive industry, receiving company awards in both fields. Most recently, he was the service manager at a local RAM, Jeep dealership.

Huey will now manage the day-to-day operations of Binghamton's service department, providing service and support for all brands of equipment.

"Working on equipment has been my passion since I was a child, as well as helping my grandfather on his tobacco farm in Kentucky," said Huey.

"Now I spend my downtime rebuilding engines as a hobby. My personal goal is to learn something new each day and to be fair and honest with customers. I look forward to helping customers with their equipment needs so they can do what they do best on the job site and in the field."

"With Ben's previous service management experience and understanding of commercial and agricultural equipment, I am confident he will benefit our customers and add to our already knowledgeable service team," said Jim Mitchell, Binghamton branch manager.

"He is a solid communicator with excellent technical skills that our customers will recognize and benefit from."

Nathan Pratt — Wirtgen Product Specialist

Nathan Pratt will work out of Monroe's Binghamton, N.Y., location covering the southern tier of New York, Northeast Pennsylvania and central and northern New York.

Pratt brings 20 years of experience working in the heavy equipment industry as a technician and a machine operator. In his new role as a product specialist, he will support the Wirtgen product line of Vogele pavers, Kleemann crushers, Hamm rollers and Wirtgen mills. His support includes on site startups, trouble shooting and customer satisfaction.

"I enjoy the challenges this position brings and the relationships I will build with our customers. I am working hard to educate myself on our Wirtgen products and look forward to sharing that information with customers," said Pratt.

"Nathan brings a strong commitment to continue to learn how customers can get the most from their Wirtgen products," Mitchell said. "With his hands-on approach and work ethic, I'm confident our customers will appreciate his knowledge."

Andy Palmer, Equipment Sales Representative

Andy Palmer, equipment sales representative of northern Erie, Niagara and Orleans counties brings years of hands-on construction business understanding, being an integral part of a local construction company for most of his career.

Palmer understands what it takes to be successful in business and how to deliver excellent customer service, the company said.

"I look forward to helping our customers grow their business by being a dependable resource. I live by my motto 'A rising tide raises all ships'," said Palmer.

We are confident you will get the best sales support from Andy as he is customer focused and aligns himself with Monroe Tractor's core values of 'keeping you working'," said Bruce Klementowski, Buffalo branch manager.

For more information, visit www.monroetractor.com.

