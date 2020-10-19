Monroe Tractor Welcomes Scott Harriman, Emma Haven

Monroe Tractor has added two new employees to its Albany, N.Y., location. Scott Harriman as district sales manager and Emma Haven as product support representative.

Harriman brings six years of owning his own construction business and 18 years of experience in multiple sectors of the construction industry.

"I look forward to serving our customers and developing long term relationships while providing solutions to our customers' equipment needs," said Harriman.

Haven has a strong agriculture background in both livestock and row cropping as well as Precision Ag throughout the United States.

"I look forward to helping the farming and construction communities in keeping their equipment running, so they can get back to what's important," said Haven.

"We are excited to welcome Scott and Emma to help expand our wide range of equipment and services we offer" said Josh Clark, Albany branch manager. "The diverse expertise they bring in machinery is an asset to our customers."

For more information, visit www.monroetractor.com.