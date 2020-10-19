--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Monroe Tractor Welcomes Scott Harriman, Emma Haven

Mon October 19, 2020 - Northeast Edition
Monroe Tractor



Photo: 1/2
Photo: 1/2

Scott Harriman
Emma Haven

Monroe Tractor has added two new employees to its Albany, N.Y., location. Scott Harriman as district sales manager and Emma Haven as product support representative.

Harriman brings six years of owning his own construction business and 18 years of experience in multiple sectors of the construction industry.

"I look forward to serving our customers and developing long term relationships while providing solutions to our customers' equipment needs," said Harriman.

Haven has a strong agriculture background in both livestock and row cropping as well as Precision Ag throughout the United States.

"I look forward to helping the farming and construction communities in keeping their equipment running, so they can get back to what's important," said Haven.

"We are excited to welcome Scott and Emma to help expand our wide range of equipment and services we offer" said Josh Clark, Albany branch manager. "The diverse expertise they bring in machinery is an asset to our customers."

For more information, visit www.monroetractor.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News Employee News Monroe Tractor New York