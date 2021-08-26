Monroe Truck Equipment announced its new commercial division; this includes a dedicated sales team, a new commercial campus in Monroe, Wis., and updated branding to distinguish this division within the work truck industry.

Monroe Truck Equipment is a truck equipment designer, manufacturer, upfitter and distributor. It serves the commercial work truck industry, and also municipalities across America as a leading snow and ice management truck equipment manufacturer and upfitter.

"We've reimagined how we serve our commercial customers. Our goal is to make it easy to do business with us," said Scott Hanewall, general manager of the commercial division at Monroe Truck Equipment Inc.

"That's why we've streamlined our product lines. They are the same dependable work trucks that the industry has come to rely on — just with clearer value and a naming convention that's closer to OEM standards."

In addition to a new team, facility, product line and website dedicated to the commercial work truck industry, Monroe Truck Equipment rebranded the organization to create clarity and distinction between their three divisions: Commercial, Municipal and Corporate.

"We've updated our classic look to better align with the direction we're moving Monroe Truck Equipment: forward," said Jim Smith, the director of sales of the commercial division at Monroe Truck Equipment Inc.

"Our new logo features a strong and bold 'MONROE' visually carrying the impact from our old logo. The icon is a customized ‘M' reflecting our ability to customize for our customers, and is a visual nod to our industry that is reminiscent of a tire track."

Commercial customers will experience a strong, confident orange. Municipal customers will see a visibility green to reflect their commitment to the safety of their communities. Monroe Corporate and Careers takes up a rich, salt-of-the-earth goldenrod.

For more information, visit https://commercial.monroetruck.com/.

