Morbark Announced Leadership Changes

Thu August 06, 2020 - National Edition
Morbark


Brad Boehler
Brad Boehler

Morbark, a manufacturer of equipment used in forestry, recycling, tree care, landscaping, sawmill and biomass markets, announced the appointment of Bradley (Brad) Boehler as the successor to current vice president of Alamo Group's Forestry and Tree Care Business Unit and president of Morbark Holdings, Dave Herr, effective Aug. 24, 2020.

Herr joined Morbark initially as a board director and then as its CEO in October 2016. He successfully led the company through a period of intense growth, operational improvement, acquisition and integration of complementary businesses, including Rayco Manufacturing LLC and Denis Cimaf Inc. and finally, the transfer of ownership to Alamo Group in 2019.

"Dave will surely be missed, but we wish him continued success in the future and thank him for his many contributions to Morbark's success and to Alamo Group," said Jeff Leonard, executive vice president, Alamo Group, industrial division.

Herr said, "It has been an honor and privilege to lead Morbark and be able to work with so many talented and dedicated individuals during my time here. I'm proud of what we've accomplished during this time and extremely optimistic about the future. Brad is an exceptional and proven leader, and I look forward to working with him to ensure a smooth transition and the business unit's continued success under his guidance."

Before joining Alamo Group, Boehler was president of the Skyjack Group, a major Canadian manufacturer of aerial lift equipment, including scissor lifts and telehandlers. During his 16 years at Skyjack, he led the company through a period of very high growth and performance improvement.

Before joining Skyjack, he worked for seven years at Tigercat International Inc., in various engineering and technical positions. Tigercat is a privately owned Canadian manufacturer of forestry equipment and specialized off-road industrial machinery.

For more information, visit www.morbark.com.

