ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, launched the MAX-Series RT-135 Forestry Posi-Track loader.

Featuring 10 percent more horsepower than the previous titleholder it replaces, ASV's RT-120, the 12,990-lb. RT-135F gives operators the ability to maintain best-in-class machine performance while operating high-flow attachments, according to the manufacturer.

That maximum power is paired with a premium operator experience, as the completely upgraded loader is part of the new MAX-Series lineup, with all the line's comfort and ease-of-use features standard. Outfitted with forestry-rated guarding and safety features, the new machine is ideal for brushcutting, mulching, land clearing and other high-flow applications.

"Operators have been clamoring for a MAX-Series version of the RT-120, but we're giving them something even better," said Buck Storlie, ASV Holdings Inc. product manager.

"The MAX-Series RT-135F is a premium machine right out of the gate. We took all the comforts of the MAX-Series and combined them with a machine that's ready to go to battle. It's faster, stronger, more productive, and is capable of keeping up with the ever-growing list of high-flow attachments used on today's toughest jobs."

Power & Productivity

The machine's Cummins engine boasts an industry-leading 132 hp. That, combined with a 50-gpm maximum auxiliary flow — also the industry's highest — and an oversized auxiliary pump capable of 66 gpm, allows the RT-135F to transfer more engine power to the attachment with no sacrifices to machine performance. The extra 16 gpm within the pump means operators can run high-flow attachments such as mulchers at full speed while moving the loader without slowing down the tool, according to the manufacturer. That directly translates to more productivity from the 50 gpm mulching head that is sold with the RT-135F. The attachment was developed with and is optimized for the machine.

Contractors can use the powerful machine longer with its new 52-gal. fuel tank — 22 gal. more than the RT-120. The extra fuel means operators have an increased ability to work all day without refueling.

Operators can lift more and be more productive with the RT-135F, due to its up to 4,150-lb. rated operating capacity, 10-mph top speed and 10.4-ft. lift height. Contractors can further boost the operating capacity and reinforce the back of the machine with an optional rear bumper kit that extends over the tracks.

Premium In-Cab Experience

The RT-135F brings the hallmark MAX-Series benefits to forestry applications to provide the best possible operator experience. The new machine features the lineup's 360-degree visibility. Standard LED lighting, optional side lighting and new taillights make it even easier to see around the outside of the machine.

The compact track loader includes all the comforts of the MAX-Series as standard. Operators benefit from a roomier cab accessible to virtually all body types, a one-sided lap bar making exit and entry easier, and customizable seat and arm rests. Additionally, dusty, debris-ridden forestry work is cleaner, quieter and more temperature stable with the RT-135F's highly pressurized, all-weather cab

The RT-135F's advanced, customizable controls allow for a premium operator experience. A 7-in. touch-screen display provides vital monitoring tools, displays the view from the backup camera and integrates with service history and schedules. It also allows for service scheduling, job management, passcode operator lockout, idle time tracking and more. The in-cab experience also is enhanced through Bluetooth radio allowing operators to listen to music and take calls wirelessly.

Intuitive operator controls benefit operators of all skill levels and a dual throttle option — a MAX-Series feature — allows operation at a set RPM with the joystick controls and the ability to increase the RPM with the foot throttle without the need to adjust the dial.

Contractors can match the RT-135F to their skill level and needs with advanced operator control customization. An upgraded drive control system provides smoother, more responsive controls that can be adjusted to speed modes matching the operator's experience level and preference. Operators can further optimize the machine for their attachment with adjustable high flow and flow sharing options.

Operator Safety

ASV built the frameless door with 3/4-in. polycarbonate with enough strength to allow the elimination of the cross beam — improving visibility over the RT-120. The rugged side panels are manufactured with 1/2-in. polycarbonate. A limb riser also is built in for additional guarding. Because of the reinforced cab and high-strength polycarbonate, the RT-135F is the only compact track loader in the industry to meet the same safety standards as dedicated forestry equipment, according to the manufacturer.

These include operator protective structure, impact, falling object and rollover ISO standards. In addition, the inclusion of a roof escape hatch helps to improve safety.

Maximum Serviceability & Reliability

ASV custom-built the RT-135F for harsh forestry work. Guarding around the light and radiator improves durability. The hoods are now built from heavy-gauge steel, offering maximum protection to the engine area. An optional back screen adds additional protection.

Debris has fewer places to get in due to a fuel tank that intersects with the cab for a tighter seal. ASV designed the entire RT-135F to reduce debris ingestion, manufacturing the machine with limited openings and foam seals blocking exposed areas for a cleaner undercarriage and engine compartment. Sealed fuse panels keep vital components clean.

Operator maintenance is made easier with convenient maintenance features. Swing-out door and cooling systems provide access to filters and other daily checkpoints built with accessibility in mind. A larger top hood with a flat screened opening improves over the previous ribbed design for simple cleaning. Ease-of-cleaning and maintenance is increased with prop rods on the hoods and hinge-up air conditioning condenser. Tilting belly pans below the machine makes clearing out debris an easy task compared to some designs that either don't include belly pans or include ones that are difficult to clean.

Upgraded Undercarriage

The RT-135F's undercarriage is upgraded for maximum performance under the additional weight. Redesigned torsion axles are 20 percent stronger than their predecessors, bearing the weight of the machine while allowing the track to flex over obstacles and reduce impact to the operator and attachment. Reinforced wheel hubs and bearings enhance durability.

The stronger undercarriage retains its Posi-Track benefits. The RT-135F's dedicated frame includes 15 in. of ground clearance, allowing it to travel over obstacles with less risk of getting caught.

ASV's Posi-Track system features a flexible track and an open-rail and internal positive drive-sprocket undercarriage, allowing for more traction, longer wear life and faster, more convenient undercarriage cleaning. The loaders' large number of ground contact points combine with the RT-135F's 20-in.-wide tracks to spread the machine's weight for a 4.6 psi ground pressure.

The low ground pressure allows more flotation and traction on steep, slippery and wet ground, and enhanced control and pushing capabilities. The wide, flexible track also maintains more contact with the ground than other designs, helping to virtually eliminate the risk of track derailment.

ASV stands behind the reliability of its Posi-Track loaders with a 2-year, 2,000-hour warranty. The warranty includes a no-derailment guarantee and covers the tracks for the entire warranty period.

The non-Forestry version of the RT-135F, the RT-135, also will be available. The RT-135 is ideal for high intensity applications and high-flow attachments in a variety of industries, including dirt work, general construction, landscaping, snow clearing and more.

