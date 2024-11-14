List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    More Than 1,400 Attend NYS Highway & Public Works Expo

    Thu November 14, 2024 - Northeast Edition #23
    Superintendent’s Profile


    Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo was held Oct. 23, 2024, at the New York State Fairgrounds Expo Center.

    This year's show boasted a strong attendance of 1,400 representatives of highway departments, public works officials, DOT officials, as well as managers of parks and recreation facilities and road maintenance contractors. Exhibitors included manufacturers and distributors of road building, earthmoving and highway maintenance equipment, as well as every item highway superintendents and public works commissioners could ever need to maintain the various properties and facilities that fall under their domain.

    With the overwhelming success of this year's show, exhibit space at next year's event is sure to be in short supply, so make your plans now by contacting Teddy McKeon 215/260-8709, [email protected], or Kent Hogeboom 518/221-5159, [email protected]; or log on to www.superintendentsprofile.com/nys-expo.

    The NYS Highway & Public Works Expo is solely owned and produced by the Superintendent's Profile, a monthly trade publication, which has proudly been serving the New York State highway and public works industry since 1976. CEG

    This story also appears on Superintendent's Profile.

    This year’s show boasted a strong attendance of 1,400 representatives of highway departments, public works officials, DOT officials, as well as managers of parks and recreation facilities and road maintenance contractors. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    An attendee checks out a Western Star truck equipped with a Tenco plow and sander. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    Certified Power Solutions offers integrated plow and spreader controls. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    Charles D Stahl Sales & Service and Mangino Chevrolet & GMC combined their resources to display Chevy/GMC trucks equipped with truck bodies by Charles D Stahl Sales & Service. (L-R) are Rich Ladouceur and Bob Phillips, both of Mangino; John Button, highway superintendent of the town of Edmeston; and Charles Stahl. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    Tracey Road Equipment, with locations across New York State and Pennsylvania, offers the most extensive list of municipal trucks and excavating equipment offered in New York State. With an rpm loader-mounted snow blower (L-R) are John Gorinshek; Scott Phillips, highway superintendent; and Jeff Farquher, all of the town of Fairfield. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    Star Safety Technologies offers lighting and safety equipment to municipalities across the country. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    Krown Rust Control offers a wide variety of rust and corrosion protectants. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    The New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways (NYSAOTSOH) welcomes their members from across the Empire state. (L-R) are Megan Osika and Gabby Alston, both of NYSAOTSOH; Matt Mustico, highway superintendent of the town of Elmira; Stephen Fedrizei, highway superintendent of the town of Venice; and Gary Thorington, highway superintendent of the town of Wyndham. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    Representing RTI Auctions are Dave Brooks (L) and Jarrod Whiting. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    Stertil-Koni demonstrates its tremendous truck lifting capabilities. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    Oliver Smithson of Frankfort, N.Y., takes a turn at the controls of a Cat loader on display with Milton Cat. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    This year’s attendees came from all corners of New York State, from Long Island to Buffalo and from Plattsburgh to Binghamton. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    Each year, the N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo provides a barbecue lunch. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    Congratulations to Bruce Way (L), highway superintendent of the town of Pompey, who was the grand prize winner of Buffalo Bills tickets, presented by Teddy McKeon, show manager. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    Congratulations to West Ahose (R), water/sewer superintendent of the town of Interlaken, who was the grand prize winner of NASCAR tickets to Watkins Glen International Racetrack, presented by Show Manager Teddy McKeon. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    A record 130 exhibitors packed the New York State Fairgrounds Expo Center. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    Attendees line up for lunch at the N.Y.S Highway & Public Works Expo. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    On display in the Viking-Cives exhibit was this exquisitely wrapped and detailed Western Star truck equipped with plows and dump body from Viking-Cives. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    Kaye Gansz, president of Harder Dump Box Spreaders, was busy detailing how her company product line converts traditional dump bodies into salt and sand spreaders. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    Anne Jackson (L) and Jeri Cocak, both of Alta Equipment, discussed Volvo equipment with Expo attendees. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    Ken Peters of MowerMax discusses the features of his company’s purpose-built roadside mowing machine. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    Attendees gather information on Trius Inc., one of New York State’s premier truck body equippers. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    Mari Louise Merkwa of Hybrid Building Solutions discusses salt storage needs with show attendees. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    FLX Services offers wash and lube products for trucks. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)
    Java Farm Supply’s exhibit included this Massey Ferguson tractor equipped with a Diamond mower. (Superintendent’s Profile photo)




