Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo was held Oct. 23, 2024, at the New York State Fairgrounds Expo Center.

This year's show boasted a strong attendance of 1,400 representatives of highway departments, public works officials, DOT officials, as well as managers of parks and recreation facilities and road maintenance contractors. Exhibitors included manufacturers and distributors of road building, earthmoving and highway maintenance equipment, as well as every item highway superintendents and public works commissioners could ever need to maintain the various properties and facilities that fall under their domain.

With the overwhelming success of this year's show, exhibit space at next year's event is sure to be in short supply, so make your plans now by contacting Teddy McKeon 215/260-8709, [email protected], or Kent Hogeboom 518/221-5159, [email protected]; or log on to www.superintendentsprofile.com/nys-expo.

The NYS Highway & Public Works Expo is solely owned and produced by the Superintendent's Profile, a monthly trade publication, which has proudly been serving the New York State highway and public works industry since 1976. CEG

This story also appears on Superintendent's Profile.

Today's top stories