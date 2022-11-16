Doosan Bobcat North America (Bobcat) employees recently wrapped-up their fall giving campaign, exceeding total donation goals.

The company donated more than $250,000 to local organizations in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Georgia focused on education, community prosperity and health resources.

Bobcat's fall charitable giving campaign took place over a two-week period in October, allowing employees to concentrate their efforts toward giving back to nonprofits working to cultivate local communities. In addition to the funds raised by employees, Doosan Bobcat matched nearly half of total employee donations to further amplify employee generosity.

New to this year's campaign, employees could choose any organization with a 501(c)(3) status, rather than selecting from a set list of nonprofit organizations.

United Way remained a featured charity for the campaign, receiving strong employee and organization support in addition to more than 100 other nonprofit recipients selected by employees. Doosan Bobcat has been a partner to United Way for more than 20 years, supporting its mission of inspiring and activating communities to improve lives.

"As an organization, our employees are passionate about giving back and improving the lives of those within our communities," said Tina Amerman, director of talent experience at Bobcat. "By providing employees with the opportunity to support organizations that are close to their hearts, we can accomplish more through our efforts to make a positive social impact."

The fall giving campaign wrapped-up a season of volunteering and community efforts on behalf of the company. In September, Bobcat announced that more than 425 employees dedicated their time and talents to participate in 35 community projects toward the company's annual Doosan Days of Community Service events, a companywide volunteer effort aimed at giving back to the communities where Bobcat employees live and work.

Projects during this particular event spanned across Bobcat's footprint, including efforts in and around Bismarck, Gwinner, Wahpeton and West Fargo, N.D.; Litchfield, Minn.; Johnson Creek, Wis.; Statesville, N.C., and Buford, Ga.

For more information, visit Bobcat.com.

