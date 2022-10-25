The family-owned business, headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., took delivery of the pink Vermeer PD10 pile driver and put it to work at the company’s numerous utility-scale solar projects across the country.

Moss Construction commissioned a custom-painted Vermeer pile driver to help raise awareness for the impact breast cancer has on the lives of so many people.

Supporting An Important Cause

According to Brad Wilson, Moss vice president and general superintendent, supporting breast cancer awareness efforts have long been an initiative for his company.

"About 12 years ago, on one of our very first jobs, we gave our entire crew pink shirts to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month [celebrated each year in October], and we got everyone together for a big group photo."

"To this day, that's one of the photos that most of our crew still keep in their offices because everyone was — and continues to be — so proud to be part of the cause. Breast cancer impacts all our lives; so many people personally know someone who is affected by the disease. The more we raise awareness about it and advocate for a cure, the more lives will be saved."

During a visit to the Vermeer manufacturing facilities in Pella, Iowa, Wilson toured the company's sophisticated paint line and asked Kipp Ulferts, corporate accounts manager of Renewable Energy and Utility Solutions at Vermeer, about getting a custom-color paint job done on one of his new equipment orders. Ulferts said Vermeer could easily accommodate the request, and the order was updated to swap Vermeer yellow paint for pink.

"Moss is leading the charge in the solar industry, working on large-scale installation projects all over the U.S.," said Ulferts. "We're proud to be able to supply them with the equipment they need to perform this type of important work, and we are honored they chose to paint one of their newest PD10 models pink to bring attention to such an important cause. Everyone involved with the build of this special PD10 was thrilled to see it loaded on the truck and delivered to the Moss team."

The Vermeer PD10 pile driver is an ideal machine for utility-scale solar installations. It can drive up to 20-ft. long piles and is designed specifically to meet the tight tolerances demanded by the nation's premier EPCs like Moss.

For more information, visit vermeer.com/na/pile-drivers/pd10.

