Motion Machinery, a Texas-based equipment rental business specializing in soil stabilization, has evolved under new ownership by Alec Stafford. Focused on expertise and community ties, the company aims to grow while maintaining its values and legacy in the industry, with plans for continued success.

Photo courtesy of Motion Machinery (L-R): Motion Machinery Service Manager Kevin Cannon, Business Manager Melanie Cruz and President Alec Stafford.

Founded in 1997, Motion Machinery has steadily grown its specialized equipment rental business in Tomball, Texas.

Focused on soil stabilization, a crucial and complex niche in the industry, Motion Machinery thrives by prioritizing expertise solutions. Under new ownership by Alec Stafford, who assumed full control in January 2024, the company is modernizing while staying true to its original focus on trust, reliability and service.

Stafford's journey into ownership began years before the opportunity arose, as he spent more than two decades in construction and contracting.

After many successful projects using Motion Machinery as a frequent equipment rental provider, Stafford developed a close professional relationship with Don Cannon, the company's founder. When Cannon mentioned his plans to retire, Stafford saw an opportunity.

"Don didn't have anyone in line to take over, and he trusted me to carry on his legacy," Stafford said. "We spent months working on a succession plan that would honor the company's strong foundation. This wasn't just a business acquisition for me; it was a chance to lead a company whose values aligned with mine."

Today, Motion Machinery offers a fleet of more than 50 machines including soil stabilization equipment, water trucks and earth-moving machinery.

"We've always focused on soil stabilization because it's essential in our region and demands deep, technical knowledge," Stafford said. "It's something not many companies here can do. Soil stabilization requires not only the right equipment but a solid understanding of the local geotechnical factors."

Stafford's ownership was supported by two longstanding Motion Machinery team members: Melanie Cruz, the business manager, and Kevin Cannon, the service manager. Both Cruz and Cannon have been crucial in maintaining the company's customer relationships and operational integrity. Alongside Cruz and Cannon, Motion Machinery employs a skilled team of six, including two technicians Stafford worked with previously for years.

One of Stafford's core principles is building long-term relationships with customers, a philosophy he learned during his years of fieldwork.

"When a customer calls asking for a specific machine, my first question is always, ‘What will you be using it for?'" he said. "This approach builds trust because they know I'm not just trying to rent out any machine; I want to ensure they're getting exactly what they need."

Beyond the technical expertise, Stafford remains passionate about Motion Machinery's role within the community and his connection to Texas' vibrant economy. Those connections include membership in the American Rental Association, as well as the AGC of Texas Heavy Highway Branch, where he serves as the Houston-area associate member vice chair.

"The Houston market is booming, and we're excited to contribute to projects that shape our city and state," Stafford said.

Looking ahead, he plans to continue Motion Machinery's growth, backed by both traditional values and modern tools.

As Stafford leads Motion Machinery forward, he reflects on the journey.

"This industry has given me a great life, and I'm grateful for the chance to serve my customers, my team and my community," he said. "Owning Motion Machinery is more than a business venture — it's a way to make a lasting impact in an industry that's been my home for so many years."

