Motleys Industrial Hosts Successful Richmond, Va., Auction

Thu October 27, 2022 - Southeast Edition #22
Motleys Industrial


Motleys Industrial held another successful heavy construction equipment and truck auction on Oct. 11 at its headquarters in Richmond, Va. The sale had more than 1,100 participating bidders from 48 states, including Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., and international bidders from locations including the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Motleys Industrial holds construction equipment and truck auctions at its headquarters every other month, and at its Roanoke, Va., location every three months. Its next sale is scheduled for Nov. 8 at the Roanoke, Va., location. Like every sale from Motleys Industrial, bidding will be available live both in-person and virtually. For more information, or to consign your assets, call 804/486-4550. CEG

This 2008 Sakai SV505 padfoot drum compactor sold for $29,000. (Photo courtesy of Motleys Industrial)
The final bid for this 2012 Cat D6K crawler tractor was $42,500. (Photo courtesy of Motleys Industrial)
The winner of this 2012 Caterpillar D6LGP paid $58,000 for their new dozer. (Photo courtesy of Motleys Industrial)
A 2013 John Deere 310SK 4x4 backhoe loader closed at $38,500. (Photo courtesy of Motleys Industrial)
This 2016 Doosan DX180LC-5 excavator went home with a new owner in exchange for $61,000. (Photo courtesy of Motleys Industrial)
The hammer price for this 2017 Peterbilt 570 tandem axle sleeper road tractor was $62,500. (Photo courtesy of Motleys Industrial)
The new owner of this 2019 Volvo ECR145EL excavator paid $70,000. (Photo courtesy of Motleys Industrial)
A John Deere 653E feller buncher sold for $40,000. (Photo courtesy of Motleys Industrial)




