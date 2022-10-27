Motleys Industrial held another successful heavy construction equipment and truck auction on Oct. 11 at its headquarters in Richmond, Va. The sale had more than 1,100 participating bidders from 48 states, including Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., and international bidders from locations including the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Motleys Industrial holds construction equipment and truck auctions at its headquarters every other month, and at its Roanoke, Va., location every three months. Its next sale is scheduled for Nov. 8 at the Roanoke, Va., location. Like every sale from Motleys Industrial, bidding will be available live both in-person and virtually. For more information, or to consign your assets, call 804/486-4550. CEG

Today's top stories