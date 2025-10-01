Mountain Crane Service LLC acquires Lennon Crane, enhancing lifting solutions with Tadano distributorship. Both companies share values and focus on customer service while expanding equipment availability. Acquisition strengthens market presence and value for customers in North America.

Mountain Crane Service photo (L-R) are Andrew Broussard (Tadano), Scott Lennon (Lennon Crane), Louis Bello (Mountain), Cameron Phillips (Mountain), Jack Fendrick (Tadano), Paul Belcher (Mountain), Josh Chafin (Mountain) and Randy Crabb (Tadano).

Mountain Crane Service LLC (Mountain), a crane and heavy lift specialist, announced on Sept. 8, 2025, the acquisition of Lennon Crane and Equipment Co. (Lennon Crane), an industry leader in crane rentals and sales serving the United States and Canadian markets.

This acquisition marks a new chapter for both companies, built on aligned cultures, mutual respect and years of successful collaboration. As part of this change, Mountain also will become an authorized Tadano distributor, expanding its ability to provide customers with lifting solutions through Tadano's renowned line of cranes.

"Good things happen when good people get together," said Paul Belcher, Mountain CEO. "Lennon and Mountain have been friends and partners for many years. We share the same culture and values, and look forward to working together. As we combine our forces, we can leverage our strengths to expand equipment availability, technical expertise and industry-leading service to our customers.'

Lennon Crane, founded in 1975, specializes in bare crane rentals and has built a reputation for reliability, flexibility and customer support. Its fleet primarily includes Tadano Rough Terrain cranes ranging from 35-ton to 160-ton capacity, as well as telescopic crawler cranes. Lennon Crane has served as Tadano America's exclusive distributor in Washington and Oregon, supplying new and well-maintained used cranes alongside exemplary parts and service support.

"Joining with Mountain Crane represents a great opportunity to enhance the resources and services available to our customers," Gordon Lennon said. "These are really great people that align well with Lennon Crane."

"Our core business in the Pacific Northwest will remain the same — late model bare rentals, sales of quality new and used equipment and great service," Scott Lennon said. "We are excited to continue as a Tadano distributor and represent the GR, GT, GTC and AC lines under the Mountain name. We have some big announcements coming and I'm excited to be a part of the team."

As part of the strategic transition, Lennon Crane's Tadano distributorship responsibilities will transfer seamlessly to Mountain. Mountain has already placed a significant stock order to bolster their sales fleet, ensuring customers experience no gaps in equipment availability, parts or service support.

"We are excited about this new chapter with Mountain, an organization known for integrity, innovation and exceptional service," said Daniel Melnyk, vice president of sales North America of Tadano America. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing continuity and excellence to our valued customers in the Pacific Northwest and beyond."

Both Mountain and Lennon Crane emphasize their ongoing dedication to maintaining Lennon Crane's established core business in the Pacific Northwest — bare crane rentals and sales — with no plans to introduce operated or taxi crane services in the region.

This acquisition is poised to strengthen market presence, deepen industry relationships and provide enhanced value to customers throughout North America.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

