MPP Aftermarket appoints Brian Lee as dealer manager of enhance parts and service support in North America. With experience in OEMs and dealer roles, Lee strives for customer satisfaction through data-driven parts management and close dealer partnerships. Excited about the new role, Lee plans to optimize stocking levels, reduce lead times and improve overall aftermarket support for the McCloskey, Lippmann and Tesab brands.

MPP Aftermarket today announced the appointment of Brian Lee as dealer manager — North America east.

Lee will serve as the primary liaison between MPP Aftermarket and its dealer network across eastern North America, ensuring dealers have the inventory, insights and support needed to maximize equipment uptime and customer satisfaction.

MPP Aftermarket delivers OEM support to the MPP Global family of crushing and screening brands. Vital to ongoing success in the field is the availability of the proper wear and spare parts exactly when and where the customers need them.

Lee began his career in Lippmann's service department and subsequently worked in sales for both Lippmann and McCloskey before transitioning to a role with an industry dealer. Drawing on his more than a decade of experience, he offers a valuable dual perspective as both an OEM and a dealer, enabling him to align factory resources with the actual needs of the market.

"I'm excited to be joining the MPP Aftermarket team," said Brian Lee, dealer manager of MPP Aftermarket. "Service and parts support have always played a critical role in ensuring the best possible customer experience. I believe a data-driven approach will help us to ensure that we, as the OEM and our dealers, have a robust stock of wear and spares that are crucial to keeping our customers running. Along with a customer-first mindset, I'm confident we'll continue to improve on that top priority of customer satisfaction."

Reporting directly to Matt Sloniker, MPP Aftermarket's sales director, Lee will capture real-time feedback on parts availability and service needs, optimize dealer stocking levels and champion aftermarket programs to reduce parts lead times and boost order accuracy.

"Brian understands our equipment from the shop floor to the field — and he knows what dealers need to serve end users," said Matt Sloniker, sales director of MPP Aftermarket. "His appointment reinforces our commitment to delivering industry-leading parts support and growing market share."

MPP Aftermarket is the exclusive OEM provider of parts, service and technical training for the McCloskey, Lippmann and Tesab brands. Strategically located parts centers in North America and Europe enable rapid delivery, maximizing equipment uptime for customers worldwide.

For more information, visit mpp-global.com/

