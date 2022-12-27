Our Main Office
Tue December 27, 2022 - West Edition #1
A $36.6 million project to add passing lanes and to rehabilitate approximately 10 mi. of Highway 302 in Loving County is under way. The project stretches from the just west of FM 1933 in Mentone to just east of Purple Cattle Guard Road.
The project also includes overhead lighting in the Mentone area.
The first phase of the project spans from Mentone to approximately 4 mi. east. Traffic has been shifted to the north side of the road as the road is widened.
Two 12-ft. lanes (one in each direction) were completed in December. A width restriction of 11 ft. was put in place in the work zone.
The project is scheduled to be complete in early 2025.
Motorists are reminded that state law requires them to obey warning signs and flaggers in the work zone. Safety is a top priority for TxDOT.
This is the fifth of six projects worth approximately $238.3 million on Highway 302 in the Odessa District. Other projects include: