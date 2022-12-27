A $36.6 million project to add passing lanes and to rehabilitate approximately 10 mi. of Highway 302 in Loving County is under way. The project stretches from the just west of FM 1933 in Mentone to just east of Purple Cattle Guard Road.

The project also includes overhead lighting in the Mentone area.

The first phase of the project spans from Mentone to approximately 4 mi. east. Traffic has been shifted to the north side of the road as the road is widened.

Two 12-ft. lanes (one in each direction) were completed in December. A width restriction of 11 ft. was put in place in the work zone.

The project is scheduled to be complete in early 2025.

Motorists are reminded that state law requires them to obey warning signs and flaggers in the work zone. Safety is a top priority for TxDOT.

This is the fifth of six projects worth approximately $238.3 million on Highway 302 in the Odessa District. Other projects include:

An ongoing $43.5 million project to add passing lanes and to rehabilitate approximately 12.6 miles of Highway 302 in western Winkler County from the Loving County line to just west of Highway 115 west of Kermit;

An ongoing $54.4 million overpass project to take Highway 302 over Highway 115 and the nearby railroad just west of Kermit in Winkler County. The project is nearly complete and is a few months ahead of schedule;

An ongoing $63.3 million project to widen and rehabilitate Highway 302 from County Road 313 in Winkler County to near Highway 181 in Ector County. The project is nearly complete;

A completed $12.5 million project to widen and rehabilitate Highway 302 from Highway 285 to Mentone; and

A project that opened bids in December 2022 to widen and rehabilitate approximately 8 mi. of Highway 302 in Loving County from just east of Purple Cattle Guard Road to the Winkler County line. The estimated construction cost is $28 million.

